Global Ferrotitanium Sales Market Report 2020

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895. The alloy is highly reactive with nitrogen, oxygen, carbon and sulfur, forming insoluble compounds. It has low density, high strength and excellent corrosion resistance.

The global Ferrotitanium market size is projected to reach US$ 289.3 million by 2026, from US$ 231 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

The global Ferrotitanium market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ferrotitanium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Currently, ferrotitanium manufacture process is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Global major suppliers include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy and Hengtai Special Alloy etc. AMG Superalloys UK is market leader in ferrotitanium industry.

Global major suppliers are concentrated in North America, Europe, China, Japan and India. In 2019, Europe is the largest production region with production share of 55.1%. North America is the second largest production region, with Global Titanium and Arconic as major local suppliers.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Ferrotitanium market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Ferrotitanium market are

Global Titanium

AMG Superalloys UK

Arconic

Metalliage

VSMPO-AVISMA

Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant

Mottram

Cronimet

ZTMC

Bansal Brothers

OSAKA Titanium

Guotai Industrial

Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy

Hengtai Special Alloy

Segment by Type

Ferrotitanium 35%

Ferrotitanium 70%

Other

Segment by Application

Stainless Steel Stabilizer

Molten Metal Additive

Other

