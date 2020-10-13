Global Steel Roofing Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Steel Roofing Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steel Roofing Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.
The global Steel Roofing market size is projected to reach US$ 10590 million by 2026, from US$ 7900.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.
The global Steel Roofing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.
Geographical Analysis:
Based on region, the global Steel Roofing market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Steel Roofing market are
CertainTeed Roofing
Tata Steel Europe
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
BlueScope Steel Limited
Fletcher Building
Nucor Building Systems
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
The OmniMax International
Safal Group
Isopan S.p.A.
Pruszynski Ltd
McElroy Metal
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Firestone Building Products
Chief Industries
Ideal Roofing
Bilka
ATAS International
Interlock Roofing
Drexel Metals Inc
Headwaters Inc
Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech
EDCO
Reed’s Metals
Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company
Segment by Type
Corrugated Steel Panels
Steel Shingles and Shakes
Stone-coated Steel Tiles
Standing Seam
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Steel Roofing market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Steel Roofing market.
• The market share of the global Steel Roofing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Steel Roofing market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Steel Roofing market.
