Global Steel Roofing Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Steel Roofing Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steel Roofing Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.

The global Steel Roofing market size is projected to reach US$ 10590 million by 2026, from US$ 7900.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Steel Roofing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Steel Roofing market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Steel Roofing market are

CertainTeed Roofing

Tata Steel Europe

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

Fletcher Building

Nucor Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

The OmniMax International

Safal Group

Isopan S.p.A.

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing

Bilka

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Drexel Metals Inc

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech

EDCO

Reed’s Metals

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Segment by Type

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Steel Roofing market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

