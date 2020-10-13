Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium hydroxide is the inorganic compound. It occurs in nature as the mineral brucite. It is a white solid with low solubility in water. Magnesium hydroxide is a common component of antacids, such as milk of magnesia, as well as laxatives. Natural magnesium hydroxide is used commercially as a fire retardant. Most industrially used magnesium hydroxide is produced synthetically. Like aluminum hydroxide, solid magnesium hydroxide has smoke suppressing and flame retardant properties. It is a key player in the family of inorganic flame retardant.

The global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market size is projected to reach US$ 692.8 million by 2026, from US$ 535.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

In 2018, about 32%, 41%, 11% magnesium hydroxide were consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific respectively.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market are

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Yinfeng Group

ICL

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

Konoshima

Tateho Chemical

Nuova Sima

Russian Mining Chemical Company

Nikomag

Xinyang Minerals Group

XuSen

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals

Wanfeng

Fire Wall

Segment by Type

Chemical Synthesis

Physical Smash

The segment of chemical synthesis holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 56%.

Segment by Application

PVC

PE

Engineering Thermoplastics

Rubber

Other

The PVC holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

