Global Polyacrylamides Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Polyacrylamides Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyacrylamides Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1-carbamoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked, typically using N, N’-methylenebisacrylamide. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, and can also be called ghost crystals when cross-linked, and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent. More recently, it has been used as a subdermal filler for aesthetic facial surgery.

The global Polyacrylamides market size is projected to reach US$ 5675.5 million by 2026, from US$ 4139.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Polyacrylamides market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyacrylamides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industry. From polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Polyacrylamides market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Polyacrylamides market are

SNF Group

PetroChina Daqing

Kemira

BASF

Shandong Polymer

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Tianrun

ASHLAND

Zhengzhou Zhengli

NALCO

Anhui Jucheng

Dia-Nitrix

Segment by Type

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Paints & Coasting

Agriculture

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Polyacrylamides market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Polyacrylamides market.

• The market share of the global Polyacrylamides market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Polyacrylamides market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Polyacrylamides market.

