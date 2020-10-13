Global Mineral Water 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Mineral Water Market 2020-2026

This report provides in depth study of “Mineral Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mineral Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Mineral water is water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Mineral Water market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 57947.3 K MT by 2022 from 39788.7 K MT in 2016, with a CAGR 6.47%. At the same time, Europe is remarkable in the global Mineral Water industry because of their market share and technology status of Mineral Water.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Mineral Water market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Mineral Water industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola,

Bisleri International

Suntory Water Group

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

Hildon

Tynant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Ganten

Cestbon

Kunlun Mountain

Blue Sword

Laoshan Water, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Mineral Water.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Mineral Water is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Mineral Water Market is segmented into Natural Mineral Water, Man-made Mineral Water and other

Based on Application, the Mineral Water Market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Retailers and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Mineral Water in each regional segment mentioned above.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mineral Water Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Mineral Water Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Danone Mineral Water Products Offered

11.1.5 Danone Recent Development

11.2 Nestle

11.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nestle Mineral Water Products Offered

11.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.3 Coca-Cola

11.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.3.2 Coca-Cola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Products Offered

11.3.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

11.4 Bisleri International

11.4.1 Bisleri International Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bisleri International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Bisleri International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Bisleri International Mineral Water Products Offered

11.4.5 Bisleri International Recent Development

and more

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

