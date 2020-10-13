Zinc Dust Market 2020 Key players, Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Zinc Dust -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
Zinc dust is a fine gray powder of zinc metal, made by distilling primary or secondary zinc in closed, horizontal furnaces. Zinc dust is most often used in paints and coatings to inhibit corrosion.
Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.
In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.
Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5283264-global-zinc-dust-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the future
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Umicore
Votorantim Group
Numinor
Hanchang
Transpek-Silox Industry
Mepco
TOHO ZINC
HakusuiTech
Pars Zinc Dust
Jiangsu Kecheng
Jiashanbaiwei
Jiangsu Smelting
Yunan Luoping
Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc
Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc
Shandong Xingyuan Zinc
Jiangsu Shuangsheng
Zinc Dust Breakdown Data by Type
Chemical Grade
Paint Grade
Zinc Dust Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Industry
Paint Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Regional Study
APAC, Latin America, EU, South America, and MEA among other regions including Latin America are regions across which ongoing and emerging trends of the Zinc Dust market are analyzed. Demographic forces and geographic forces that can work in favor of the Zinc Dust market are discussed vividly. Forces that can limit the Zinc Dust market scope are also elaborated in the Zinc Dust market report. Strength and weakness assessment for the Zinc Dust market across these mentioned regions are explained with insights. Solutions of any threats in these regions are also elaborated.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5283264-global-zinc-dust-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zinc Dust Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Zinc Dust Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Chemical Grade
1.4.3 Paint Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical Industry
1.5.3 Paint Industry
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Zinc Dust Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Zinc Dust Industry
1.6.1.1 Zinc Dust Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Zinc Dust Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Zinc Dust Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Zinc Dust Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Zinc Dust Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Zinc Dust Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Zinc Dust Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Zinc Dust Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Umicore
11.1.1 Umicore Corporation Information
11.1.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Umicore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Umicore Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.1.5 Umicore Recent Development
11.2 Votorantim Group
11.2.1 Votorantim Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Votorantim Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Votorantim Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Votorantim Group Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.2.5 Votorantim Group Recent Development
11.3 Numinor
11.3.1 Numinor Corporation Information
11.3.2 Numinor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Numinor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Numinor Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.3.5 Numinor Recent Development
11.4 Hanchang
11.4.1 Hanchang Corporation Information
11.4.2 Hanchang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Hanchang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Hanchang Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.4.5 Hanchang Recent Development
11.5 Transpek-Silox Industry
11.5.1 Transpek-Silox Industry Corporation Information
11.5.2 Transpek-Silox Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Transpek-Silox Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Transpek-Silox Industry Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.5.5 Transpek-Silox Industry Recent Development
11.6 Mepco
11.6.1 Mepco Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mepco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Mepco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Mepco Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.6.5 Mepco Recent Development
11.7 TOHO ZINC
11.7.1 TOHO ZINC Corporation Information
11.7.2 TOHO ZINC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 TOHO ZINC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 TOHO ZINC Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.7.5 TOHO ZINC Recent Development
11.8 HakusuiTech
11.8.1 HakusuiTech Corporation Information
11.8.2 HakusuiTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 HakusuiTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 HakusuiTech Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.8.5 HakusuiTech Recent Development
11.9 Pars Zinc Dust
11.9.1 Pars Zinc Dust Corporation Information
11.9.2 Pars Zinc Dust Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Pars Zinc Dust Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Pars Zinc Dust Zinc Dust Products Offered
11.9.5 Pars Zinc Dust Recent Development
11.10 Jiangsu Kecheng
11.1 Umicore
11.12 Jiangsu Smelting
11.13 Yunan Luoping
11.14 Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc
11.15 Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc
11.16 Shandong Xingyuan Zinc
11.17 Jiangsu Shuangsheng
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5283264
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)