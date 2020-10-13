Global Fluorite Market 2020 Consumption Analysis Forecasts To 2025

Fluorite Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fluorite -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.

Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade, metallurgical grade and others. Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry.

In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price fluctuated from 258 USD/MT in 2013 to 277 USD/MT in 2018. However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5283237-global-fluorite-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mexichem

Mongolrostvelmet

Minersa

Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL)

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Resources

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Solvay

Pars Gilsonite Reshad

Fluorsid Group

CFIC

Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Sinochem Lantian

China Kings Resources Group

Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Mining

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Chifeng Sky-Horse

Guoxing Corperation

Jiangxi Shangrao Sanshan Mining

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Fluorite Breakdown Data by Type

Acid Grade Fluorite

Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

Others

Fluorite Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Building Material Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Regional Study

APAC, Latin America, EU, South America, and MEA among other regions including Latin America are regions across which ongoing and emerging trends of the Fluorite market are analyzed. Demographic forces and geographic forces that can work in favor of the Fluorite market are discussed vividly. Forces that can limit the Fluorite market scope are also elaborated in the Fluorite market report. Strength and weakness assessment for the Fluorite market across these mentioned regions are explained with insights. Solutions of any threats in these regions are also elaborated.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5283237-global-fluorite-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fluorite Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fluorite Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fluorite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acid Grade Fluorite

1.4.3 Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fluorite Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Building Material Industry

1.5.4 Metallurgical Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fluorite Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fluorite Industry

1.6.1.1 Fluorite Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Fluorite Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Fluorite Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fluorite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fluorite Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fluorite Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Fluorite Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Fluorite Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fluorite Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mexichem

11.1.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mexichem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Mexichem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mexichem Fluorite Products Offered

11.1.5 Mexichem Recent Development

11.2 Mongolrostvelmet

11.2.1 Mongolrostvelmet Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mongolrostvelmet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Mongolrostvelmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mongolrostvelmet Fluorite Products Offered

11.2.5 Mongolrostvelmet Recent Development

11.3 Minersa

11.3.1 Minersa Corporation Information

11.3.2 Minersa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Minersa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Minersa Fluorite Products Offered

11.3.5 Minersa Recent Development

11.4 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL)

11.4.1 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL) Fluorite Products Offered

11.4.5 Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL) Recent Development

11.5 Kenya Fluorspar Company

11.5.1 Kenya Fluorspar Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kenya Fluorspar Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Kenya Fluorspar Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kenya Fluorspar Company Fluorite Products Offered

11.5.5 Kenya Fluorspar Company Recent Development

11.6 Masan Resources

11.6.1 Masan Resources Corporation Information

11.6.2 Masan Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Masan Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Masan Resources Fluorite Products Offered

11.6.5 Masan Resources Recent Development

11.7 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

11.7.1 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Fluorite Products Offered

11.7.5 Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Recent Development

11.8 Solvay

11.9 Pars Gilsonite Reshad

11.10 Fluorsid Group

11.1 Mexichem

11.12 Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

11.13 Sinochem Lantian

11.14 China Kings Resources Group

11.15 Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Mining

11.16 Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride

11.17 Inner Mongolia Huasheng

11.18 Chifeng Sky-Horse

11.19 Guoxing Corperation

11.20 Jiangxi Shangrao Sanshan Mining

11.21 Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5283237

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)