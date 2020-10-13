Global Fluorite Market 2020 Consumption Analysis Forecasts To 2025

Description
Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.
Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade, metallurgical grade and others. Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry.
In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price fluctuated from 258 USD/MT in 2013 to 277 USD/MT in 2018. However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource.
Regional Study
APAC, Latin America, EU, South America, and MEA among other regions including Latin America are regions across which ongoing and emerging trends of the Fluorite market are analyzed. Demographic forces and geographic forces that can work in favor of the Fluorite market are discussed vividly. Forces that can limit the Fluorite market scope are also elaborated in the Fluorite market report. Strength and weakness assessment for the Fluorite market across these mentioned regions are explained with insights. Solutions of any threats in these regions are also elaborated.
