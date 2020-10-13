Global Sorbitan Monostearate Market To Be Driven By The Amplifying Demand From The Food And Cosmetic Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sorbitan Monostearate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sorbitan monostearate market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

A key factor driving the global sorbitan monostearate market is the increasing opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the cosmetic sector. It is used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics for suspensions and emulsions purposes. The sorbitan monostearate market is also driven by an expansion of the global food industry. In the food and beverage industry, it offers a wide range of applications, such as keeping the baked products fresh, emulsifying food, which helps prevent the separation of oil from artificial whipped cream, and helping to stabilise colour additives along with other ingredients throughout the mixture in bakery products. These factors are expected to propel the market growth through the forecast period. In the coming years, the rising use of sorbitan monostearate as an emulsifier and thickening agent in the food and cosmetics industries is anticipated to fuel the sorbitan monostearate demand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sorbitan monostearate is a by-product of sorbitol and stearic acid, which is also called synthetic wax. Sorbitan monostearate is primarily used in beauty products such as cold creams, lotions for shaving, foundations for hair, sunscreen products, lipsticks, bath oils, and others.

Based on type, the market is segmented into:

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Medicine Grade

By application, the industry is segmented into:

• Dietary Food Supplements

• Pesticides

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Coating and Plastics

• Others

The regional markets for sorbitan monostearate include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to the growth of the global sorbitan monostearate market’s various end-user industries such as automotive and painting, among others, there has been an enormous growth in the coating industry. This aspect is expected to contribute to the growth of the sorbitan monostearate market in the forecast period. The growing demand for pesticides from the agricultural sector is also likely to boost the demand for sorbitan monostearate in some regions in the coming years. The increasing demand for chemicals with flexible properties among manufacturers is providing an opportunistic outlet for the growth of the sorbitan monostearate industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452), Henan Honest Foods Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive Co. Ltd., Jeevika Yugchem Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co. Ltd., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

