Global Strawberry Powder Market To Be Driven By The Growth Of The Global Production Of Strawberry And The Product’s Various Health Benefits In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Strawberry Powder Market Size, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global strawberry powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 9 Million Metric Tons (Global Strawberry Production)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4% (Global Fruit Powder Market)

The strawberry powder market has shown a healthy growth in the historical period on the back of the various health benefits of the product, such as the ability to boost the immune system, being the source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, the ability to increase bone strength, and inducing low cholesterol levels with the added benefit of pleasant taste. Furthermore, strawberries are low in calories, sugar, and sodium. The natural sugars contained in strawberries are extremely low with added nitrates, which improve blood flow and oxygen throughout the body, resulting in weight loss, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the strawberry powder market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Strawberry powder refers to the dried form of strawberries, an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, which are turned into powder, manually or at a large scale, through spray drying machines. Strawberry powder is used in an extensive range of products to give the strawberry essence to the products, including products in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, among others.

By type, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

• Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

• Direct

• Indirect

The regional markets for strawberry powder include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

There is a high demand for strawberry powder from the pharmaceutical industry as fillers for various tablets and capsules. It is also used as an ingredient in the cosmetics industry due to its antioxidant properties helping in anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation products. The food and beverage industry is now increasingly focusing on much healthier options like cereal bars and muesli owing to the increasing awareness about various health benefits associated with a strawberry powder, such as its abilities to help to boost the immune system and improve bone health.

The growing popularity of organic strawberry powder among consumers on account of favourable government policies supporting organic farming and the rising land area under organic cultivation is further aiding the market growth. Organically produced strawberry powder is produced without synthetic (human-made) pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers and is GMO-free. These are some of the factors that are projected to drive the revenue growth of the global strawberry powder market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Saipro Biotech Private Limited, LYO Food Sp. z.o.o., Aarkay Food Products Ltd, and Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

