IT Spending in Public Sector Industry Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Global IT Spending in Public Sector Industry

This report covers a comprehensive analysis of the IT Spending in Public Sector Market on a regional basis. The key regions covered in the study are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. A detailed assessment of the Market in regional segments is presented along with the valuation of each segment in terms of volume and value. The report further covers country-level analysis of the Market for offering actionable insight into the Market.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

ALTEN

Altran Technologies

IBM

SAP

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Alstom

Hitachi

Bombardier

Capgemini

CGI

Cisco Systems

DXC Technology

GE Transportation

Huawei Technologies

Indra Sistemas

Infosys

Siemens

TCS

The report covers detailed share analysis of the key players. It throws light on the key strategies executed by the Global leaders in the IT Spending in Public Sector Industry and its effects on the Market forecast. The report offers an in-depth view of the competitive landscape of the Market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the IT Spending in Public Sector Industry about its drivers and constraints. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the IT Spending in Public Sector Market. These factors also present opportunities and challenges, risks, barriers in order to gain a more in-depth understanding of the Market.

This IT Spending in Public Sector Industry report includes the estimation of Market size for value and volume. The complete analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches that are used to estimate and validate the Market size of the Market. This is to determine the size of various other dependent sub Markets in the overall Market. The key players in the Market have been acknowledged through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

ICT is a valued sector in the field of education. Distance learning, virtual classrooms, open learning are settling in as ICT sector flourish. Similarly, ICT is assisting farmers in predicting climate type, understanding soil and wind profile, and educating farmers, remotely. In the healthcare industry, ICT is playing an important role in telemedicine. The burgeoning e-commerce sector stands on the foundation of ICT. B2B, B2C, C2C, C2B, B2G, G2B, and G2C are functioning efficiently with the assistance of ICT. As a result of myriad of applications of ICT, the ICT industry is surging and will encounter immense success in the coming years.

For further illustration, smart wearables are making communication easy, as it allows effortless connectivity to one’s personal computer, smartphones, or laptops that offer making calls and sending message with efficacy. The variations in smartphones are fostering its sales due to advantage of mobility. These features are favoring the growth of ICT industry. Besides, due to the pronounced acceptance of internet in remote areas, the ICT industry is gaining supremacy. The pragmatic shift towards digitalization is also amplifying the ICT sector expansion

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size

2.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Spending in Public Sector Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Spending in Public Sector Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 North America

5.1 North America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in North America

5.3 North America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

5.4 North America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in China

7.3 China IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

7.4 China IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in India

10.3 India IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

10.4 India IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 IT Spending in Public Sector Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IT Spending in Public Sector Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 ALTEN

12.2.1 ALTEN Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.2.4 ALTEN Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ALTEN Recent Development

12.3 Altran Technologies

12.3.1 Altran Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.3.4 Altran Technologies Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Altran Technologies Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.6.4 ABB Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ABB Recent Development

12.7 Alcatel-Lucent

12.7.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.7.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.8 Alstom

12.8.1 Alstom Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.8.4 Alstom Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Alstom Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.9.4 Hitachi Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Bombardier

12.10.1 Bombardier Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IT Spending in Public Sector Introduction

12.10.4 Bombardier Revenue in IT Spending in Public Sector Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bombardier Recent Development

12.11 Capgemini

12.12 CGI

12.13 Cisco Systems

12.14 DXC Technology

12.15 GE Transportation

12.16 Huawei Technologies

12.17 Indra Sistemas

12.18 Infosys

12.19 Siemens

12.20 TCS

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

