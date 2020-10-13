Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Polylactic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of polylactic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the polylactic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Also known as PLA, polylactic acid is a thermoplastic polyester derived from renewable resources. Globally, it is one of the most significantly consumed bioplastics. PLA is a natural polymer designed to substitute widely used petroleum-based plastics like PET (polyethene terephthalate). In the packaging industry, PLA plastics are often used for plastic films and food containers.

Nowadays, some derivatives of polylactic acid are used in the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics, which has catalysed the market in recent years. The chemical has a high demand in the packaging industry across the continents. However, due to the disruption in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the demand is not as high as it was earlier estimated. However, once the lockdown is lifted and restrictions are eased, the market is likely to revive. The demand for PLA is highest in China as the country has a stable textile industry. In the coming years, stringent government regulations regarding plastic-use are expected to lead to a higher demand for bioplastics derived from polylactic acid. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of polylactic acid.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of polylactic acid via melt-phase polymerisation. In this method, glucose and dextrose are fermented into lactic acid. It is then oligomerized and depolymerised into lactide, a cyclic dimer of lactic acid. Lactide is finally polymerised to form polylactic acid.

