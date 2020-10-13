Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Carbolic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of carbolic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the carbolic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Carbolic acid has a sweet and tarry odour. It is a transparent crystalline solid in appearance. It is used as a disinfectant, as an antiseptic, and in organic synthesis. Also known as phenol, it is one of the oldest antiseptic agents. Carbolic acid is used in many commercial products.

In India, there is a high demand for carbolic acid, especially in rural areas where it is used to prevent snake infestation. In overall Asia, the supply was tightened in the second quarter of 2020. Mitsui Phenol Singapore shut from March to April. India’s Deepak Phenolics was also shut during the country’s lockdown from March to April. South Korea’s Kumho P&B line 2 was shut in April and China’s Chang Chun Petrochemical was shut from late May. However, the major downstream derivatives like BPA, and PC still saw a high demand. Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh was also shut from late-February to mid-June. The European market was not hit hard as the supply was ample in the second quarter despite further reductions in the output from European producers. The coronavirus pandemic also led producers like Borealis and INEOS to postpone plant maintenance. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of carbolic acid.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of carbolic acid via the cumene process, via the hydroperoxidation process, via toluene, and via benzene. In this process, benzene and propene react with each other in the presence of an acid catalyst to give cumene. Then, at a specific temperature and pressure, cumene is oxidised to produced cumene hydroperoxide. Sulphuric acid is added to hydroperoxide, which is followed by the neutralisation process to produce carbolic acid with propanone as a by-product.

