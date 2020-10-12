Global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Nurse call system is an emergency response system used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities by patients to alert nursing staff in the event of an emergency. A basic nurse call button is equipped with a panic alarm button which when pressed alerts the nursing staff or a specific nurse regarding the emergency through a nurse call station. The alarm can be audio or visual reminder such as LED screen or buzzer system or a more integrated or advanced alert reminder through radio pagers, mobile phones or tablets. Such systems allow nursing staff to attend to the emergencies on a priority basis, preventing fatalities and reducing read missions in to the facility.

As the global health care industry is rapidly shifting towards digitization, there is huge demand for integrated nurse call systems which can help nursing stuff communicate effectively with the patients during emergencies and take informed decisions. Traditional nurse call systems is having highest market share in 2017 which is valued at $4676.6 million and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.2% during 2018 to 2023.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Nurse Call Systems (NCS) industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Rauland-Borg Corporation,

Hill-Rom Holding

Ascom Holding

Tyco International

Critical Alert Systems

Stanley Healthcare

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg.

Jeron Electronic Systems

Honeywell (Novar )

West-Com Nurse Call Systems

Cornell Communications

Azure Healthcare

Vigil Health Solutions

Siemens and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Nurse Call Systems (NCS).

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market is segmented into Wireless Communication, Wired Communication and other

Based on Application, the Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market is segmented into Hospitals, Assisted Living Centers, Nursing Homes, Clinics, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Nurse Call Systems (NCS) in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market Manufacturers

Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

