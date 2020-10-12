Potash Fertilizer Market 2020 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Potash Fertilizer Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Potash Fertilizer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Potash Fertilizer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is important for agriculture because it improves water retention, yield, nutrient value, taste, color, texture and disease resistance of food crops. It has wide application to fruit and vegetables, rice, wheat and other grains, sugar, corn, soybeans, palm oil and cotton, all of which benefit from the nutrient’s quality-enhancing properties.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018; this can be attributed to the high population in the region leading to an increased demand for food grains and growth in awareness among farmers about the efficient use of land through fertilizers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2019 to 2025 due to increase in consumption of vegetable crops that require potash fertilizers for maintaining their potassium content, which also fuels the growth of the potassium fertilizers market in the region.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Potash Fertilizer market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Potash Fertilizer industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Nutrien, Yara, Agrium,

Mosaic

JSC Belaruskali

Helm

CF Industries

ICL

Borealis

K+S Group

Mosaic and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Potash Fertilizer.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Potash Fertilizer is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented into Liquid, Solid and other

Based on Application, the Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented into Broadcasting, Foliar, Fertigation, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Potash Fertilizer in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Potash Fertilizer Market Manufacturers

Potash Fertilizer Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Potash Fertilizer Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potash Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Potash Fertilizer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Solid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Broadcasting

1.5.3 Foliar

1.5.4 Fertigation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Potash Fertilizer, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Potash Fertilizer Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Potash Fertilizer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nutrien

12.1.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nutrien Potash Fertilizer Products Offered

12.1.5 Nutrien Recent Development

12.2 Yara

12.2.1 Yara Corporation Information

12.2.2 Yara Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Yara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Yara Potash Fertilizer Products Offered

12.2.5 Yara Recent Development

12.3 Agrium

12.3.1 Agrium Corporation Information

12.3.2 Agrium Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Agrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Agrium Potash Fertilizer Products Offered

12.3.5 Agrium Recent Development

12.4 Mosaic

12.4.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mosaic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mosaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mosaic Potash Fertilizer Products Offered

12.4.5 Mosaic Recent Development

12.5 JSC Belaruskali

12.5.1 JSC Belaruskali Corporation Information

12.5.2 JSC Belaruskali Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JSC Belaruskali Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 JSC Belaruskali Potash Fertilizer Products Offered

12.5.5 JSC Belaruskali Recent Development

And more

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

