Water Purifier Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Southeast Asia Water Purifier market anticipated propelling due to the rise in concerns of health & wellness and growing concern towards water-borne disease due to water pollution

The Southeast Asia water purifier market estimated to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is primarily attributed to the rise in need for suitable water for households, along with the deficiency of water and poorly managed water usage in the Southeast Asia region. Additionally, the increasing industrialization rate in the region raises the risk of water contamination, and hence to provide pure and hygienic water for the population will spur the growth of Southeast Asia Water purifier market. Furthermore, government initiatives through various campaigns, tie-ups, etc., in many water-scarce countries are helping in growing awareness for the usage of safe drinking water propel the water purifier demand across Southeast Asia.

With the surge in the urbanization rate, disposable income, and consumption level, urban households are more willing to pay for some non-essential items to improve further quality of life, such as household appliances (such as water purifiers). More and more urban households have gradually realized the importance of drinking water safety. Moreover, the advancement of technology such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, the market scale of the smart home such as smart purifier enhancing their smart home infrastructure that offers water-quality monitoring and alerts on daily water consumption. These are vital factors estimated to foster the growth of the Southeast Asia Water Purifier market. Also, the rise in health consciousness and upsurge in the incidence of water-borne diseases are expected to fuel the Southeast Asia water purifier industry in the upcoming years. According to WHO, World-wide, around 1.1 billion people lack access to improved water sources, and 2.4 billion have no basic sanitation. In Southeast Asia, diarrhea is responsible for as much as 8.5% of all deaths, respectively.

Southeast Asia Water Purifier Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as 3M Purification, AO. Smith Corporation, Brita GmbH, Coway Co, Culligan International Company, Eureka Forbes Limited, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Kaz USA, Inc., LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever NV, and Whirlpool Corporation are the key players in the Southeast Asia water purifier Market.

Technology Type Overview in the Southeast Asia Water Purifier Market

Based on technology type, the Southeast Asia Water Purifier market segregated into gravity purifiers, RO purifiers, UV purifiers, sediment filters, water softeners, and others. The RO purifiers occupied the largest market share in 2019. It is owing to the RO purifier kill micro-organisms, remove heavy metals, pesticides, and dissolved solids.

UV purifiers projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast span as it helps in complete cure to the water as radiations irradiate the water and penetrate the cells of bacteria and viruses, thereby destroying their reproductive ability.

Mode of operation Overview in the Southeast Asia Water Purifier market

Based on the mode of operation, the Southeast Asia water purifier market classified into pitcher filters, shower filters, under sink filters, faucet mounts, water dispensers, replacement filters, countertops, whole houses, and others. The water dispensers’ segment will witness to hold the highest revenue by 2027. It is attributable to the surge in demand for a water dispenser in commercial places like corporate offices, hospitals, educational centers, hotels, hospitals, etc.

Distribution Channel Overview in the Southeast Asia Water Purifier Market

By distribution channel, the Southeast Asia water purifier market segmented into retail sales, direct sales, and online. The retail sales segment witnessed the highest market share in 2019. It is due to physical stores provide varieties of products with a discounted price, and these physical stores provide immediate services and offer use before payment strategy.

End-User Overview in the Southeast Asia Water Purifier Market

Based on the end-user, the Southeast Asia water purifier market categorized into Industrial (Drinking and Water Treatment), Commercial and Households. The Households generated the largest revenue in 2019, on account of the rising concerns over different water-borne diseases, growing water pollution and rapid urbanization along with consumer preference has shifted substantially to a long-term solution such as water purifiers.

Country Overview in the Southeast Asia Water Purifier Market

Based on the country, the Southeast Asia water purifier market segmented into Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, and the Rest of Southeast Asia. Singapore captured the highest revenue share in 2019, owing to the growing demand for home water purifiers, increasing awareness about sanitation amongst the urban population, coupled with increased water-borne diseases in these regions.

