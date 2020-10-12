Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Milk Chocolate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of milk chocolate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the milk chocolate that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Milk chocolate is a bar of solid chocolate with high levels of added sugar and fat. It is made with milk added in the form of powdered milk, liquid milk, or condensed milk. Milk chocolate is a popular choice of candy bars and chocolate-coated snacks.

In growing economies like India, the sales of chocolate bars derived from milk chocolate have seen a considerable growth. This has been made possible in the recent years due to the increase in disposable incomes of people and the consistent increase in the GDP rate. Thus, the changing lifestyles and rising standards of living also gave to a heightened demand for premium chocolate bars, further aiding the milk chocolate industry. In Europe, Asia, and the United States, the boom in e-commerce has propelled the milk chocolate industry. However, in the United States of America and the European Nations, there was a disruption in the production of chocolates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the restrictions have been lifted, the market is estimated to grow at a decent pace. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of milk chocolate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of milk chocolate via conching and tempering. The cocoa powder is converted into a creamy paste in the conching process. The milk chocolate hence produced has a smooth and creamy texture because of the added milk solids, cocoa butter, and sugar.

