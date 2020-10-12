Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market 2020 -Advent of 5G Technology to Boost Demand

The information and communication space has witnessed significant developments in recent years, especially the cell phone industry. Although modern-day cellphones have become an integral part of human lives, they radiate electromagnetic waves, which are known to enhance the chances of cancer on exposure. The ill-effects of long-term exposure to ionization radiation have played an imperative role in boosting the demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones in recent years. As an increasing number of consumers are becoming aware of the same, the anti-radiation devices for the cell phones market have witnessed substantial growth and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Government bodies across the world are actively focusing on spreading awareness regarding the ill effects of electromagnetic waves on the human body. Several mobile manufacturers are advising consumers to refrain from placing cell phones directly near the head or the body. Anti-radiation devices for cell phones have garnered significant attention in recent years despite a few apprehensions regarding their efficacy. Thus, due to the exponential growth in the number of cell phone users across the world and growing awareness regarding the ill effects of mobile radiations, the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 397.4 Mn by 2027.

In the past few years, despite significant developments in technology, concerns regarding mobile phone radiations on the human body continue to mount. As more number of countries are in the process of rolling out the 5G network, addressing the problems associated with cell phone radiations remains a major challenge. Several developed countries, including Germany and the U.S. are at the forefront, in terms of launching the 5G mobile network. The 5G mobile network would require higher bandwidth and frequencies which would, in turn, enable users to transfer data at faster speeds in comparison with previous network solutions. According to estimates, 5G is likely to be 1,000 times faster than 4G. However, several scientists have expressed concerns over the use of cell phones with 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, owing to their negative impact on the human health. However, the advent of 5G network technology is expected to further enhance the demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones in the upcoming years – a factor that is expected to drive the growth of the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market.

Research and development activities are expected to gain center stage in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market. Key participants in the current anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are focusing on the discovery of new, efficient, and cost-effective materials to develop improved anti-radiation devices for cell phones. For instance, in May 2019, a group of scientists in India developed a new composite material that has shown tremendous promise in the absorption of electromagnetic interference (EMI). The new material has been developed using magnetic and conducting materials, and has emerged as a cost-effective alternative compared to conventional materials such as nickel or silver. Furthermore, scientists revealed that the new material is versatile and can be used in a range of applications.

These research and development activities within the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are likely to play a critical role in propelling the growth of the market.

With significant attention on the harmful effects of cell phone radiations, companies in the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market are focusing on launching new products to fulfil the growing consumer demand. For instance, Fazup, a Swiss startup announced the launch of an innovative patch that is expected to significantly reduce cell phone radiation. The new patch is likely to reduce the emitted radiation toward the head during calls and toward the body when the cell phone is kept close to the body. Moreover, companies are anticipated to expand product portfolios in their efforts to improve their position in the current market landscape.

