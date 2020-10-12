Pipes and Fittings Market 2020-2030 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The pipes and fittings market may bring good growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 prominently on the back of the growing urbanization rate around the world. The use of pipes and fittings across a variety of applications across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the pipes and fittings market throughout the forecast period. Pipes and fittings are available in a variety of materials such as aluminum, glass, steel, copper, and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). These materials are used based on the requirement of the end-user.

This report on the pipes and fittings market provides a deep analysis of the current market situation. The report covers parameters like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers extensive research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the pipes and fittings market. The segmental study enables an individual to deeply understand the varied aspects of the pipes and fittings market systematically.

The pipes and fittings market is fragmented in nature with many domestic and international players aiming to be among the top manufacturers. The players in the pipes and fittings market also invest heavily in research and development activities for introducing and creating novel formulations that are cost-effective and offer high-quality products as well.

Domestic manufacturing may see a boost across various regions due to the benefits accrued. For instance, the acting head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) recently claimed that Iran saved more than €60 million due to the domestic manufacturing of oil pipes. Therefore, such developments may provide a boost to the domestic production of pipes and fittings.

Some key participants in the pipes and fittings market are Kohler Company, Aluminum Roofline Products (ARP), Ash & Lacy Building Systems, Pegler Yorkshire Group, Jaquar Corporation, Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd (Hindware), Grohe Corporation, and Saint-Gobain.

Pipes and Fittings Market: Key Trends

Pipeline projects are observing an increasing rate across the globe. This factor may bring expansive growth for the pipes and fittings market. Government support also plays an important role in the growth of the pipes and fittings market. Investments by the governments of various countries in improving the infrastructure of the country are adding stars of growth to the pipes and fittings market.

Slum rehabilitation schemes are on a rise in various developing and developed countries. Such initiatives by the government to provide good housing for all citizens may bring a boom in construction activities, eventually increasing the growth rate of the pipes and fittings market.

The growing awareness about the rainwater harvesting system may also serve as a growth multiplier for the pipes and fittings market. Several upcoming residential projects are making arrangements for rainwater harvesting. This factor may invite good growth opportunities for the pipes and fittings market.

There is a large variety of pipes and fittings available across the market. These varieties have a difference in tensile strengths and hence make them prone to breakage. In addition, plastic pipes and fittings have a low thermal resistance. Therefore, this aspect can dampen the growth of the pipes and fittings market.

