Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle Market 2020 – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

- People are gravitating towards the stainless steel due to vacuum-insulation and temperature control features present in stainless steel insulated bottle. Vacuum sealed bottles help keep water cold during summer and hot during winter for longer duration. Such bottles are lighter and more durable as compared to glass. Such bottles are also chemical-free, unlike many plastic bottles, which makes it more user friendly.
- The vacuum sealed design of stainless steel insulated bottles helps maintain the temperature of the liquid inside the bottle, irrespective of the temperature outside
- Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of usage of single use plastic bottles to the environment is a key factor driving the demand for stainless steel insulated bottles worldwide. Such bottles can be reused and also cleaned easily. They do not contain harmful chemicals, unlike plastic bottles, and are sturdy compared to other kinds of bottles (glass and plastics etc.). Several plastic bottles contain chemicals, such as BPA, which are known to cause cancer, brain dysfunction, and memory loss. All these factors restrain the use of plastic bottles and fuel the preference for stainless steel insulated bottles.
- Rising perception of living a healthy lifestyle by consuming warm water or warm fluids has substantially driven the demand for stainless steel insulated bottle
- Technological advancements are anticipated to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers of stainless steel insulated bottle. New technologies such as mobile software are being introduced to maintain the temperature of water and other fluids for longer duration. Smart insulated bottles are being developed that improve the functionality of stainless steel insulated bottles. For instance, stainless steel DrinKup bottle, which can hold 17 ounces, vibrates to remind the user to drink. It keeps the water cold up to 24 hours and requires charging only after 30 to 90 days. Such advanced technologies are offering significant opportunities to the stainless steel insulated bottle market.
- In terms of geography, the global stainless steel insulated bottle market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America and Europe has presence of key companies that specialize in the manufacture of stainless steel insulated bottles with advance technologies.
- Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa also offer significant opportunity to the stainless steel insulated bottle market
Key Players Operating in Global Market:
- CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC. (S’Well Brand)
- Klean Kanteen
- Milton
- Nanlong Group Co., Ltd.
- Solidware
- Thermos L.L.C.
- Tiger Corporation
- ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd
- Zojirushi America Corporation
- ROI Revolution (Hydro Flask)
