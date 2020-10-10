Electric Parking Brake Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2018 to 2027

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electric Parking Brake market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Parking Brake market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Parking Brake report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Parking Brake market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the Electric Parking Brake report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

The Electric Parking Brake report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Parking Brake market in the forthcoming years.

