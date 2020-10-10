ENT Surgical Devices market evenly poised to reach a market value of ~US$ by 2018 to 2028

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global ENT Surgical Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ENT Surgical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ENT Surgical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ENT Surgical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ENT Surgical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the ENT Surgical Devices report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Competitive Landscape

The ENT surgical devices market report covers information on the competitive landscape that delivers the competition scenario and future opportunities in the ENT surgical devices marketplace. Readers can find a dashboard view of key players and a company profile section which provides information regarding product offerings, new introductions, market presence, global footprint and notable developments of key players in the ENT surgical devices market.

Few of the profiled players in the ENT surgical devices market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, 16.4.Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AC. Alma Lasers), KLS Martin LP, Acclarent, Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC, ClaroNav, Collin SAS, Lumenis and Brainlab.

Major investments in the ENT surgical devices market are in clinical research studies that are aimed at receiving authorization. The ENT surgical devices marketplace has witnessed a number of FDA clearance in past few years.

In October 2018, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG announced the launch of TIVATO 700 and EXTARO 300 microscopes with improved visualization and enhanced workflow augmentation concept based on an all-digital approach for ENT procedures.

In March 2018, Olympus Corporation launched ENF-VT3, the world’s first rhino-laryngo videoscope with an aim to incorporate 4-direction angulation capability.

In December 2017, Intersect ENT announced FDA approval of a new sinus implant SINUVATM which is an in-office treatment option for recurrent nasal polyps.

In September 2017, Medtronic received FDA 510(k) clearance for the company’s ENT surgical navigation system StealthStationTM which will assist ENT surgeons to track the location of instruments during procedures within ear, nose and throat anatomy.

ENT Surgical Devices Market – Definition

ENT surgical devices include a broad range of instruments and equipment used in different ENT surgical procedures. As the ENT procedures involve few of the broadest range of operations, depending on the type of surgical procedure such as tonsillectomy, tracheostomy, implantations, septorhinoplasty, turbinate reduction, mastoidectomy, stapedectomy and reconstruction surgeries, there is a presence of different types of ENT surgical devices.

ENT Surgical Devices Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a study on the ENT surgical devices market and published a report titled, “ENT Surgical Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report delivers actionable insights and future performance of the ENT surgical devices market. The analysis is backed by a thorough assessment of drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold a significant impact on the growth of the ENT surgical devices market during the forecast period.

ENT Surgical Devices Market Structure

The ENT surgical devices market study is based on a comprehensive analysis of the demand-supply scenario of all the important market facets. Thus derived structure of the ENT surgical devices market is segmented based on product type, modality and end users.

Based on product type, the ENT surgical devices market is sub-segmented into a number of devices such as hand instrument, ENT surgical lasers, powered ENT surgical systems, electrosurgical and radiofrequency devices, ENT surgery workstations, ENT surgical navigation system, ENT visualization system and surgical microscopes.

On the basis of modality, the ENT surgical devices market is sub-segmented into hand-held devices, portable devices and fixed devices. End-user segment of the ENT surgical devices includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and ENT clinics.

The market structure also includes ENT surgical devices market segmentation based on regions. Key regions included in the ENT surgical devices market regional analysis are North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

ENT Surgical Devices Market – Research Methodology

The ENT surgical devices market report has a section on research methodology that elaborates the research methodology used during the course of the ENT surgical devices market study. The systematic approach followed during the ENT surgical devices market study constitutes the research methodology. The primary research includes interviews with industry savants and domain-specific analysts and secondary research includes the study of industry database, company press releases and published information.

