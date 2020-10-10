Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Research Report and Overview on Global Market, 2018 to 2027

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape

The PBT market report provides the most comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape prevailing in the PBT marketplace. A thorough discussion on the PBT market players’ business strategies enables the readers to fathom the product offerings of different market players, the market size of key players and competitive scenario in the PBT marketplace.

Key companies profiled in the PBT market report include BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics, DSM Engineering Plastics, Lanxess AG, DuPont, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Polyplastics, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries, SipChem and others.

Manufacturers in the PBT marketplace are leveraging acquisition and production capacity expansion strategies. For instance, In December 2017, Celanese Corporation, a U.S. headquartered specialty materials company announced agreement signing to acquire Omni Plastics and its subsidiaries which includes the company distributor Resinal de Mexico.

With the acquisition, Celanese is planning to integrate Omni Plastic’s thermoplastic compound portfolio which includes polybutylene terephthalate formulations. In 2018, Celanese also acquired India’s leading engineered thermoplastic compound provider Next Polymers Ltd. after sensing the lucrative opportunity in the country.

In the second quarter of 2018, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announced the commencement of commercial operations of PBT plant in Jubail Industrial City, first in the Middle East. The PBT plant capacity is 63,000 mtpa and is said to be a crucial expansion step taken by Sipchem to ensure growth in the region.

In March 2018, LAXNESS, a leading provider of polyamide 6, polyamide 66 and PBT commissioned a new production line thermoplastic specialty compounds with capacity expansion by 10,000 metric tons/year in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany.

In March 2018, Polyplastics USA, a leading supplier of thermoplastic polymers announced a merger with TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Inc. The merger is aimed at expanding Polyplastics existing portfolio with TOPAS® compounds.

Definition

Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is an engineering thermoplastic polymer. Chemically PBT is a saturated, semi-crystalline, molding-friendly and high molecular weight resin derived from butanediol and terephthalic acid acid or

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a new study on the PBT market and published a report titled, “PBT Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The PBT market report covers all the vital facets of the market including chemical industry landscape, PBT production data, PBT consumption trend and raw material landscape. The PBT market report also covers the market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence on the growth of the PBT market during the forecast 2018-2027.

Segmentation

The PBT market is carefully categorized into segments based on PBT production, consumption and end-user applications. The market structure thus derived includes PBT market segmentation based on applications and regional analysis.

Based on application, the PBT market is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer appliances, industrial, extrusion and others. A thorough analysis of these applications across regions and their market size forecast in terms of value and volume are covered.

The PBT market structure also covers market analysis for key global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Each region is studied for consumption of PBT across applications as well as in key countries. Thorough country-wise analysis as such delivers the most credible and go-to forecast of the PBT market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the PBT market report also covers all-inclusive insights of the PBT market wherein the discussion includes information that may address some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in PBT market.

What will be the market size of PBT in terms of value and volume in 2018?

Considering the extensive applications of PBT, in which application sales of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) will be higher in 2018 and by the end of the forecast period?

What will be the consumption and production trend of PBT across key business regions?

Which region will register the highest demand for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) in 2018 and by the end of the forecast?

A proper understanding of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market dynamics and their inter-relations helps in gauging the performance of the industry. The growth and revenue patterns can be revised and new strategic decisions taken by companies to avoid obstacles and roadblocks. It could also help in changing the patterns using which the market will generate revenues. The analysis includes an assessment of the production chain, supply chain, end user preferences, associated industries, proper availability of resources, and other indexes to help boost revenues.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application and Region.

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is presented to the readers as a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape within the given forecast period. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the global market.

The Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market is gaining pace and businesses have started understanding the benefits of analytics in the present day highly dynamic business environment. The market has witnessed several important developments over the past few years, with mounting volumes of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics being some of the most prominent ones.

For the future period, s­ound forecasts on market value and volume are offered for each type and application. In the same period, the report also provides a detailed analysis of market value and consumption for each region. These insights are helpful in devising strategies for the future and take necessary steps. New project investment feasibility analysis and SWOT analysis are offered along with insights on industry barriers. Research findings and conclusions are mentioned at the end.

