Heavy Duty Trucks Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 to 2027

Key competitors in heavy-duty trucks market are as Daimler, Dongfeng, Eicher Motors Limited, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Freightliner, General Motors, Kenworth, Navistar, Nissan, Oshkosh Corporation, Paccar, Peterbilt, Scania, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Vendors in the heavy duty trucks market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market. In December 2017, Scania built its new XT range to be as bump and dent-proof as possible without wrapping it in plastic, and up-specced the components for constant heavy-duty use.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Heavy Duty Trucks market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered-

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

