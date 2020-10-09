Global Salmon Fish 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Salmon Fish Market 2020-2026

Salmon fish is one of the most popular seafood, which is widely consumed by the people all around the world. This fish species is highly rich in protein and provides some of the essential nutrients which are associated with a healthy profile in customers and therefore, considered as one of the functional food. Presently, the overall industry is experiencing growth with the ongoing research & development activities conducted by the key fish breeding corporations to improve their respective smolt (young salmon fish) harvest volume.

The global salmon fish market is expected to reach US$21.52 billion in 2024, witnessing a growth at a CAGR of 7.72%, over the period 2020-2024. The growth of the market is supported by factors such as growing population, increasing fast-casual restaurants, escalating smolt releases, growing tourism industry and rising healthcare awareness. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing carbon dioxide emissions and an outbreak of salmon induced disease. To overcome the challenges in the market, a few notable trends like emerging salmon fish harvesting projects, accelerating demand for smoked salmon, mounting penetration of online food orders, increasing per capita consumption of fish and technological advancement are expected to boost the market in future.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Salmon Fish market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Salmon Fish industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – JCS Fish, Northern Fish Products Co.,

Seattle Fish Co.

Skretting Australia

Foley Boston

Canadian Fishing Company

Honey Smoked Fish Company

Pacific Seafood

Iceco Fish and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Salmon Fish.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Salmon Fish is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Salmon Fish Market is segmented into Atlantic Salmon, Pacific Salmon and other

Based on Application, the Salmon Fish Market is segmented into Food Inustry, Suppliments Industry, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Salmon Fish in each regional segment mentioned above.

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

