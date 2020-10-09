Pumps and Motors Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

Pumps and Motors Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Pumps and Motors Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pumps and Motors Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A pump is a device that moves fluids (liquids or gases), or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Pumps can be classified into three major groups according to the method they use to move the fluid: direct lift, displacement, and gravity pumps.

In modern usage, the term Motors typically describes devices, like steam engines and internal combustion engines, that burn or otherwise consume fuel to perform mechanical work by exerting a torque or linear force.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Pumps and Motors market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pumps and Motors industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Emerson, Sulzer Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India),

Halliburton

Cat Pumps

Sehwa Tech

Yamada Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd

Crompton Greaves Limited

ETEC

Grundfos (PTY) LD

Vossche

Sapma

AR North America, Inc

Ebara Fluid Handling

IMO Pumps

Iwaki America

LEWA-Nikkiso America

LMI Milton Roy

Milton Roy

Moyno

Netzsch

Price PumpCompany

Seepex

Vaughan

Warren Pumps

Zenith Pumps and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pumps and Motors.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Pumps and Motors is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Pumps and Motors Market is segmented into Submersible pumps, Diaphragm pumps, High pressure pumps, Intelligent Pumps, Cryogenic pumps, Gear Motors, Motor Control Center, Motor Soft Starters, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors, AC Drives and other

Based on Application, the Pumps and Motors Market is segmented into Oil and Gas, Waste Water Treatment, Industrial, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Chemical, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Pumps and Motors in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Pumps and Motors Market Manufacturers

Pumps and Motors Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pumps and Motors Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pumps and Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Submersible pumps

1.2.3 Diaphragm pumps

1.2.4 High pressure pumps

1.2.5 Intelligent Pumps

1.2.6 Cryogenic pumps

1.2.7 Gear Motors

1.2.8 Motor Control Center

1.2.9 Motor Soft Starters

1.2.10 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.2.11 AC Drives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pumps and Motors Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Chemical

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Emerson

11.1.1 Emerson Company Details

11.1.2 Emerson Business Overview

11.1.3 Emerson Pumps and Motors Introduction

11.1.4 Emerson Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

11.2 Sulzer Ltd.

11.2.1 Sulzer Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 Sulzer Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 Sulzer Ltd. Pumps and Motors Introduction

11.2.4 Sulzer Ltd. Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Sulzer Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

11.3.1 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Company Details

11.3.2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Business Overview

11.3.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Pumps and Motors Introduction

11.3.4 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Recent Development

11.4 Halliburton

11.4.1 Halliburton Company Details

11.4.2 Halliburton Business Overview

11.4.3 Halliburton Pumps and Motors Introduction

11.4.4 Halliburton Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.5 Cat Pumps

11.5.1 Cat Pumps Company Details

11.5.2 Cat Pumps Business Overview

11.5.3 Cat Pumps Pumps and Motors Introduction

11.5.4 Cat Pumps Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Cat Pumps Recent Development

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

