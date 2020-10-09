Pumps and Motors Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

Pumps and Motors Market 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “Pumps and Motors Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pumps and Motors Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A pump is a device that moves fluids (liquids or gases), or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Pumps can be classified into three major groups according to the method they use to move the fluid: direct lift, displacement, and gravity pumps.
In modern usage, the term Motors typically describes devices, like steam engines and internal combustion engines, that burn or otherwise consume fuel to perform mechanical work by exerting a torque or linear force.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Pumps and Motors market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pumps and Motors industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Emerson, Sulzer Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India),
Halliburton
Cat Pumps
Sehwa Tech
Yamada Corporation
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Nanjing High Speed & Accurate Gear Group Co., Ltd
Crompton Greaves Limited
ETEC
Grundfos (PTY) LD
Vossche
Sapma
AR North America, Inc
Ebara Fluid Handling
IMO Pumps
Iwaki America
LEWA-Nikkiso America
LMI Milton Roy
Milton Roy
Moyno
Netzsch
Price PumpCompany
Seepex
Vaughan
Warren Pumps
Zenith Pumps and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pumps and Motors.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global Pumps and Motors is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global Pumps and Motors Market is segmented into Submersible pumps, Diaphragm pumps, High pressure pumps, Intelligent Pumps, Cryogenic pumps, Gear Motors, Motor Control Center, Motor Soft Starters, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors, AC Drives and other
Based on Application, the Pumps and Motors Market is segmented into Oil and Gas, Waste Water Treatment, Industrial, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Chemical, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Pumps and Motors in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
Pumps and Motors Market Manufacturers
Pumps and Motors Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pumps and Motors Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pumps and Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Submersible pumps
1.2.3 Diaphragm pumps
1.2.4 High pressure pumps
1.2.5 Intelligent Pumps
1.2.6 Cryogenic pumps
1.2.7 Gear Motors
1.2.8 Motor Control Center
1.2.9 Motor Soft Starters
1.2.10 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors
1.2.11 AC Drives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pumps and Motors Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Waste Water Treatment
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3.7 Mining
1.3.8 Chemical
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
….
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Emerson
11.1.1 Emerson Company Details
11.1.2 Emerson Business Overview
11.1.3 Emerson Pumps and Motors Introduction
11.1.4 Emerson Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Emerson Recent Development
11.2 Sulzer Ltd.
11.2.1 Sulzer Ltd. Company Details
11.2.2 Sulzer Ltd. Business Overview
11.2.3 Sulzer Ltd. Pumps and Motors Introduction
11.2.4 Sulzer Ltd. Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Sulzer Ltd. Recent Development
11.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)
11.3.1 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Company Details
11.3.2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Business Overview
11.3.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Pumps and Motors Introduction
11.3.4 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India) Recent Development
11.4 Halliburton
11.4.1 Halliburton Company Details
11.4.2 Halliburton Business Overview
11.4.3 Halliburton Pumps and Motors Introduction
11.4.4 Halliburton Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Halliburton Recent Development
11.5 Cat Pumps
11.5.1 Cat Pumps Company Details
11.5.2 Cat Pumps Business Overview
11.5.3 Cat Pumps Pumps and Motors Introduction
11.5.4 Cat Pumps Revenue in Pumps and Motors Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Cat Pumps Recent Development
And more
Continued…
