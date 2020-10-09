Bridge Inspection System Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2026

New study Bridge Inspection System Market research report covering the current trend and effect on the business of COVID-19. The global Bridge Inspection System Market Report offers valuable data on this report with the aid of fragmenting the market into different segments. Various vital elements are covered in the global Bridge Inspection System Market research report, including regional industry perspectives, geographic developments, country-level assessment, competitive environment, market share analysis of companies, and top company proreports. The study on the Bridge Inspection System Market fine-tuns the variety of the key features for which companies are analyzed. The study utilizes various techniques such as surveys, interviews, and existing discussions with participants, end-users, and industry leaders to analyze the global specialty malt industry.

The pervasive trend of drone usage in bridge inspection received a significant boost after the department of transportation of Kentucky and Minnesota leveraged Intel’s drone technology for inspecting the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge in 2018.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for technological solutions in the bridge inspection market, Stantec announced collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Transportation, Energy, and Infrastructure (TIE) for developing an application which will enable collection of bridge inspection data and store it in Stantec’s proprietary Bridge Management System allowing officials to analyze the data for bridge condition rating and risk analysis.

To extend its presence and network in the bridge inspection market, Versalift/Time Manufacturing acquired Aspen Aerials, a company specializing in the production of aerial lifts used for inspecting the safety and integrity of bridge structures.

Other leading players operating in the bridge inspection market include pitt&sherry, KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and Bridge Inspection Systems.

Global bridge inspection system market can be segmented on the basis of offering, type, and region.

Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Offering:

On the basis of offering, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services Inspection Support Consulting Services Installation Services Managed Services



Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Type:

On the basis of type, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Bridge Inspection Cranes

Drones

Fishing Pole Mechanism System

Others

By geography, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North American bridge inspection system market is expected to dominate the global bridge inspection system market during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of both bridge inspection cranes and portable bridge inspection system, complemented by the presence of the maximum number of bridges in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) bridge inspection system market and Europe bridge inspection system market are expected to follow North American bridge inspection system market in the global bridge inspection system market, in terms of revenue. SEA and others of APAC bridge inspection system market are, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high demand and growth opportunities associated in India for the bridge inspection system market. Besides this, Latin America bridge inspection system market is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, in the global bridge inspection system market.

