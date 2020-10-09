Global and Japan Military Navigation Instruments Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Military Navigation Instruments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Military Navigation Instruments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.

Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018, owing to the presence of major military navigation manufacturers, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland) and Thales (France) in the region.

Segment by Type, the Military Navigation Instruments market is segmented into

Radar

Sonar

AIS Receivers

GPS Receiver

Anti-jamming Device

Inertial Navigation System

Radar Altimeter

Personal Navigation System

Thrust Vector Control

Sense and Avoid System (SAS)

Segment by Application, the Military Navigation Instruments market is segmented into

Aviation

Ammunition

Marine

Ground

Space

Unmanned Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Military Navigation Instruments market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Military Navigation Instruments market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Military Navigation Instruments Market Share Analysis

Military Navigation Instruments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Military Navigation Instruments business, the date to enter into the Military Navigation Instruments market, Military Navigation Instruments product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cobham

Esterline Technologies

Garmin

GE Aviation

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace Industries

KVH Industries

Lord Microstrain

L3 Technologies

Moog

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales

Trimble Navigation

