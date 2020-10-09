Global and United States Agricultural Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Agricultural Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Agricultural Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control,[1][2][3] cloud seeding,[4] planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.

The global Agricultural Robots market size is projected to reach US$ 13600 million by 2026, from US$ 4921.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026.

Agricultural Robots market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Agricultural Robots market is segmented into

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Other Robots

Segment by Application, the Agricultural Robots market is segmented into

Harvesting Management

Field Mapping

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agricultural Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agricultural Robots market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Robots Market Share Analysis

Agricultural Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Agricultural Robots business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Robots market, Agricultural Robots product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco Corporation

Agjunction

DJI

Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Lely Holding

AG Leader Technology

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Autocopter Corp

Blue River Technology

Auroras

Grownetics

Autonomous Tractor

