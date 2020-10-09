Global and China Agricultural Sprayer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Agricultural Sprayer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Agricultural Sprayer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agricultural sprayer is a piece of equipment that is used to apply herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers on agricultural crops.

The self-propelled and aerial segments are projected to be the fastest-growing types amongst the agricultural sprayers.

The global Agricultural Sprayer market size is projected to reach US$ 2267.3 million by 2026, from US$ 1788 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Agricultural Sprayer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Sprayer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Agricultural Sprayer market is segmented into

Handheld

Self-Propelled

Tractor-mounted

Trailed

Aerial

Segment by Application, the Agricultural Sprayer market is segmented into

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agricultural Sprayer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agricultural Sprayer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Sprayer Market Share Analysis

Agricultural Sprayer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Agricultural Sprayer business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Sprayer market, Agricultural Sprayer product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Stihl

Agco

Yamaha

Bucher Industries

DJI

Exel Industries

Amazonen-Werke

Bgroup

Buhler Industries

Hardi International

Taizhou City Jiaojiang Jiangnan Agriculture Machinery Factory

