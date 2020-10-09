Covid-19 Impact on Concrete Resurfacer Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Concrete Resurfacer: Introduction

Over time, concrete floors develop cracks, exhibit surface spalling, stains, and begin to deteriorate. In such situations, old and damaged concrete is no longer acceptable and concrete resurfacing is the need of the hour.

Concrete resurfacing opens the door to a wide range of design and decor options. Purely functional concrete resurfacing products are available, which appear and feel similar to standard grey concrete floor; however, decorative concrete systems are preferred if customers want to take their concrete flooring to whole new level.

Great strain on floors and increase in building & construction activities to drive concrete resurfacer market

Concrete resurfacer provides a beautiful, durable, wear-resistant surface that can withstand heavy foot and vehicle traffic. Heavy loads, vibrating machinery, forklifts, and other vehicular traffic can exert significant strain on the flooring in commercial and industrial facilities. Over time, not only does the finish over concrete wear out, but the concrete itself can get damaged. This process of deterioration should be stopped in its tracks, as quickly as possible, because replacing a cracked slab can lead to extensive downtime, lost production, and higher costs.

The building & construction sector is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to a rise in development of infrastructure and government support. Furthermore, infrastructure and commercial segments of the construction sector in China, India, the U.S. Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are estimated to offer significant opportunities to the concrete resurfacer market in the next few years.

Concrete resurfacer is a special blend of Portland cement, sand, polymer modifiers, and other additives designed to provide a shrinkage compensated repair material for making thin repairs to sound concrete that is in need of surface renewal

Thus, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to drive the concrete resurfacer market in the near future

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79331

Applications of Concrete Resurfacer

In terms of application, the concrete resurfacer market can be segmented into walkways, drive ways, concrete floors, concrete stairs, garage floors, pool decks, and others. The concrete floors segment dominated the concrete resurfacer market, as floors are subjected to greater strain as compared to other areas.

Concrete resurfacer is an advanced hydraulic cement-based polymer-modified mortar that can be utilized both indoors and outdoors to resurface worn, old, or spalled concrete, giving it a new concrete-like appearance. Concrete resurfacer has been specially formulated to match the color of typical Portland cement concrete.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Concrete Resurfacer Market

The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global concrete resurfacer market. Concrete resurfacer is primarily employed in the building & construction industry. Therefore, contraction of the building & construction industry is likely to adversely affect the concrete resurfacer market in the near future. Extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/abundant-use-as-excipients-in-pharmaceutical-industry-drives-high-growth-of-microcrystalline-cellulose-market/

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Concrete Resurfacer Market

In terms of region, the global concrete resurfacer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global concrete resurfacer market in 2019. This can be ascribed to expansion of the construction sector in developing countries, such China and India, in the region.

Europe is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the concrete resurfacer market due to an increase in usage in various applications such sidewalks and driveways

The concrete resurfacer market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, due to the sluggish expansion of the building & construction industry in these regions

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global concrete resurfacer market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher market share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position.

Request for Discount on This Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=79331

Prominent players operating in the global concrete resurfacer market include:

Elite Crete India Flooring Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tennant Coatings

H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

The Quikrete Companies

Cemix Products Ltd

Flowcrete Group Ltd.

TCC Materials

Versatile Building Products

Global Concrete Resurfacer Market: Research Scope

Global Concrete Resurfacer Market, by Application

Walkways

Drive ways

Concrete floors

Concrete stairs

Garage floors

Pool decks

Others

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=79331