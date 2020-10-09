1,3-Dioxolan Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

1,3-Dioxolan Market: Highlights

1,3-Dioxolan is a powerful aprotic solvent that is used as a formulation in production processes or as reactant in various industries. It is increasingly used in the formulation of waterborne coatings. Led by its strong solvency and favorable toxicity profile, dioxolan is rapidly finding acceptance as a replacement for halogenated, aromatic, and problematic solvents such as methyl ethyl ketone.

Polar polymers are susceptible to softening or dissolving in dioxolan. Traditionally, chlorinated solvents were used extensively for materials such as polycarbonates, acrylates, cellulosics, urethanes, phenolics, nitriles, urea formaldehydes, and alkyds. However, dioxolan is being used increasingly with these and other polymer systems such as polyesters, vinyls, epoxies, and halogen-containing polymers. A dye solution containing an acrylate copolymer and an alkyd can be held together with dioxolan to form a tight bonding film to polyester and acrylates. Solutions for casting films of cyanoethylated carbohydrates are prepared in dioxolan.

Dioxolan can also be used as a seaming solvent to apply polyester labels to small and large plastic bottles containing soft drinks, water, or other liquids. A bead of dioxolan is applied continuously to the polyester film, which is quickly folded over the bead and bonds. Dioxolan quickly softens the surface, and the polymer chains intertwine and bond.

Key Drivers of 1,3-Dioxolan Market

1,3-Dioxolan has the ability to rapidly dissolve polar polymers such as polyesters, epoxies, and urethanes. Thus, it is ideal for usage in coating and various other applications. Its small size allows it to rapidly penetrate the polymer, resulting in rapid application rates for various coating processes. Its low boiling point helps achieve high throughput or fast drying. These factors are expected to boost the demand for 1,3-Dioxolan in the near future.

Rise in usage of 1,3-Dioxolan as swelling or finishing agent in textile applications is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Textile is a prominent industry in China. The textile industry has been expanding significantly in the country due to the low cost of labor, inexpensive land, supportive government policies, large domestic consumer market, and abundant availability of human resource. Expansion of the textile industry in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is projected to propel the 1,3-Dioxolan market in the region in the near future.

1,3-Dioxolan Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global 1,3-Dioxolan market can be segmented into polymer, metal working & electroplating, textile, coatings, and others

The polymer segment is projected to account for significant share of the global 1,3-Dioxolan market during the forecast period

Expanding at a healthy growth rate, metal working & electroplating, textile, and coatings segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period

In terms of demand, the others segments is anticipated to expand at a moderate to high pace in the near future

1,3-Dioxolan Market: Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy. It has adversely affected various industrial sectors by hampering the supply chain. Purchase and consumption behavior have changed significantly across various sectors with months of consumer lockdown and closure of international supply chains and retail businesses. This has adversely impacted the global 1,3-Dioxolan market.

The combination of extended lockdowns in developed market economies and domestic social distancing has deepened the adverse impact on emerging market economies. Longer lockdowns led to severe impact on household income, corporations’ liquidity, and bank asset quality.

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global 1,3-Dioxolan Market

In terms of region, the global 1,3-Dioxolan market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the U.S. aims to promote investments in its end-use industries. This is estimated to boost the 1,3-Dioxolan market in the country.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held major share of the market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is a highly promising region of the market. This trend is expected to continue in the next few years. Constant rise in production and export of 1,3-Dioxolan in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for 1,3-Dioxolan in the region.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. End-use industries in Mexico have been expanding steadily and the market in the UAE also exhibits tremendous growth. This is projected to drive the demand for 1,3-Dioxolan in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.

Global 1,3-Dioxolan Market: Research Scope

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global 1,3-Dioxolan market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

BASF SE

BEETACHEM INDUSTRIES

Antera Agro Chem

Vandana Chemical

Z River Group Limited

Kairav Chemofarbe Industries Ltd

Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology Co., Ltd.

Global 1,3-Dioxolan Market, by Application