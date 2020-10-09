SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global SAP Cloud Platform Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the SAP Cloud Platform Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global SAP Cloud Platform Services market covering all important parameters.

This SAP Cloud Platform Services market also harps on competition intensity, thoroughly identifying and evaluating leading players in the SAP Cloud Platform Services market and their growth stimulators. Besides these aforementioned factors and attributes of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market, this report specifically decodes notable findings and concludes on innumerable factors and growth stimulating decisions that make this SAP Cloud Platform Services market a highly profitable.

The key points of the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the SAP Cloud Platform Services industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of SAP Cloud Platform Services industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of SAP Cloud Platform Services industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of SAP Cloud Platform Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

Few Key Developments

Infosys Limited became a vendor of SAP cloud platform services by signing an agreement with SAP SE for global partnership in 2017. This partnership has offered improved solution delivery, faster implementation service and enhanced global reach to customers.

SAP SE collaborated with Cap Gemini, Deloitte and Accenture in June 2018 to increase end user adoption of its SAP cloud platform service – the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Using deep industry-related expertise of these strategic services partners, SAP SE can address industry-specific demands of end users associated with business and intelligence processes.

Atos SE became a partner of SAP SE in October 2018 for distribution of SAP cloud platform services for application development. Atos SE would also be engaged in offering application extensibility and integration using SAP cloud platform services. Expertise of Atos SE in global orchestration and cloud management would further improve sales of SAP cloud platform services by addition of its codex data and analytics solutions.

In 2018, SAP SE and IBM Corporation announced the launch of new edition of SAP cloud platform services running on IBM cloud particularly for private cloud partnerships. This collaboration would assist clients in building new applications in regulated industries on cloud platform without jeopardizing control and security.

Definition

SAP cloud platform services can be referred to as “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) offering capabilities for development of applications. SAP cloud platform services include various service offerings provided by vendors that support end users in leveraging benefits provided by SAP cloud platform services. Few of the SAP cloud platform services include consulting and strategy planning, POC (Proof of Concept), integration, migration and system conversion. Using SAP cloud platform services, end users can optimize and personalize applications in any data center.

About the Report

The report titled “SAP cloud platform services market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an extensive, 200+ page compilation of various facets influencing the growth in adoption of SAP cloud platform services. In addition, insights on various end use industries adopting SAP cloud platform services across 100+ countries have been covered in the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report also includes detailed segmental snapshot covering every aspect circling the SAP cloud platform services marketplace. Historical analysis on SAP cloud platform services sales, current SAP cloud platform services scenario and forecasts on demand for SAP cloud platform services are covered.

Market Structure

The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented in detail to include every aspect of SAP cloud platform services. The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry, enterprise type and region.

The SAP cloud platform services by type cover strategy & consulting, POC (Proof of Concept), migration, system conversion and integration. By industry, the demand of SAP cloud platform services is assessed across retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, real estate, media and government to name a few.

Use of SAP cloud platform services across enterprises such as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is provided in the enterprise type category. By region, the SAP cloud platform services market is analyzed across Americas, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the SAP cloud platform services market report also answers additional questions such as:

Which is the most attractive country for SAP cloud platform services in terms of adoption rate?

What are the sales of SAP cloud platform services across developed regions?

Which is the most lucrative end use industry for SAP cloud platform services market?

Can sales of SAP cloud platform services across small-scale industries surpass those across large enterprises?

Which are the most preferred SAP cloud platform services by end users?

Research Methodology

The SAP cloud platform services market report is drafted using unique research process which is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research. The information gleaned using these methodologies is compiled with information from external sources. All data and statistics on SAP cloud platform services are triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on the SAP cloud platform services market.

