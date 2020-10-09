Broad Ion Beam Technology Market 2020 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

he global broad ion beam technology market was valued at US$ 211.61 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8.0% from 2019 to 2027. Ion beam technology is a technologically advanced method which is being primarily used across material science and semiconductor industry and also progressively used in the biological field for the purpose of ablation and deposition of materials as well as for site specific analysis. Broad ion beams are being used for the purpose of conventional ion etching, thinning, polishing, depth profiling, and cutting. In broad ion beam applications, additional ion beam polishing steps is used for the purpose of polishing of the slope or selective etching to reveal the internal microstructure not only of the slope cut but also of the sputtered region and initial surface. Increasing demand of broad ion beam in multi-step processing for 3D investigation of microstructures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Broad ion beam market is mainly driven by the lower cost of fabrication using broad ion beam milling. Broad ion beam milling is another type of ion beam lithography which uses low energy noble gas ion beams like argon and helium. Broad ion beam milling techniques are being widely used for the purpose of re-shining samples for transmission electron microscope. Moreover, increasing application of broad ion beam in nano machining is also predicted to create a better opportunity for various broad ion beam equipment manufacturers in the coming years. Powerful and large ion sources are the main component in case of neutral gas injectors for the fusion devices. Moreover, the broad beam ion sources are being used for the electrically powered spacecraft propulsion. The most important factor retarded the demand may be due to the operational complications. Disproportionate ion beam current is also objectionable since it leads to a rapid wear of accelerator grid, increases the target impurity, and very little or no increase in the process rate.

Broad ion beam technology market has been segmented on the basis of application and end use industry. By application, broad ion beam market is categorized mainly into six categories, which are structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors, metallic and dielectric multilayers, ion beam polishing, micro structuring, chemically assisted ion beam etching and delayering (failure analysis). Based on end-use industry, the broad ion beam market is segmented mainly into semiconductor, MEMS, MOEMS, optics, optoelectronics, sensors, storage devices, electronics and others. Innovations in micro electromechanical systems, photovoltaic solar cells, and semiconductor industry have spurred growth in thin film market. The global broad ion beam technology market has derived considerable benefits from the same. On the back of these technological advancements, the broad ion beam technology market is likely to exhibit strong growth in the coming years. For instance, in August 2017, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the development of an all-new high-performance “ETHOS” Focused Ion Beam-Scanning Electron Microscope (FIB-SEM) to deliver advanced imaging performance resolving sub-nanometer features in high contrast for low-voltage SEM applications.

