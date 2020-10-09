Harmonic Filter Market 2020 Urban Development to Augment Market Growth

Harmonic filters are extensively used across a host of sectors, including automotive, oil & gas, information technology, HVAC, mining, and wastewater, among others. At present, as the industrial sector around the world continues to flourish, power systems have come under the radar. Harmonic issues within the power systems across different industries can lead to downtime and inflict heavy damage in both, consumer appliances as well as utility suppliers. End users of harmonic filters are increasingly seeking ways to minimize harmonic pollution despite the existing current and voltage distortion in networks. Companies involved in the current harmonic filter market landscape are investing resources in the development of new solutions that minimize the nonlinear current in customer loads within a power system.

Some of the key parameters that are influenced due to harmonic filters in power systems include distortion, overloads, disturbances, etc. Technological advancements coupled with design improvements in the semiconductor space are expected to trigger significant developments within the harmonic filter market during the forecast period. Companies operating in the harmonic filter market are projected to launch different products in an array of shapes and sizes. As harmonic filters are cost-effective in comparison to series filters, the demand for the same is witnessing significant growth in communication and power applications worldwide. The surge in demand for variable frequency drives and large-scale urbanization across the world are some of the key factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global harmonic filter market during the assessment period. At the back of these factors, the harmonic filter market is expected to reach a value of ~1.5 Bn by the end of 2027.

Request a sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1411

Economic and urban development across the world is a trend that is expected to have a strong influence on the growth of the harmonic filter market. Due to the rapid development of cities across the world, transportation systems have received a great amount of attention. Multiple countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, including China, are investing considerable resources for the development of high-speed railway systems. Moreover, the East Japan Railway Co. launched a new high-speed train model in the spring of 2019. The construction of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed railway line was initiated in 2017 and is expected to complete around 2026. These large-scale developments demand high levels of power quality and voltage stability problems and the adoption of harmonic filters, is thus, likely to grow in the near future.

The dawn of Industry 4.0 has led to a significant transformation in modern-day industries with automation at the helm of all major developments. Variable frequency drives (VFDs) are increasingly being deployed within the Industry 4.0 sphere, particularly in high-demanding power applications. The fast-paced industrialization and urbanization around the world are expected to increase the demand for variable frequency drives. Electrical appliances that have a non-linear load such as personal computers, AC and DC motor drives, and LED lighting display some level of harmonics. Power correction, stability, and apprehensions overpower quality continue to remain key parameters in industrial settings worldwide. As the industrial sector continues to emphasize on energy savings, electrical reliability is another area of concern that continues to gain the attention of participants involved in the industrial sector. Harmonic mitigation has gained ground over the past couple of decades due to which, the demand for harmonic filters is projected to move in the upward trajectory during the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

The adoption of harmonic filters is expected to grow at a rapid pace, as they reduce distortions in networks with significantly high levels of harmonics. The applicability of passive or active filters primarily depends on voltage levels of different applications. Active harmonic filters are increasingly used for low-voltage applications. Thus, passive harmonic filters are expected to dominate the harmonic filter market during the forecast period, due to high demand for the same from medium to high-voltage applications.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-trend-of-reliable-charging-options-for-smart-gadgets-spur-sales-in-power-bank-market-asia-pacific-emerges-as-major-revenue-hub-301148828.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com