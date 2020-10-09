Building Automation and Control System Market 2020 Advancements in Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Market Growth

Technological advancements continue to make a mark across a host on industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, and healthcare. The building & construction sector is no exception to this continual evolution of the technology. Government bodies across the world are increasingly encouraging the development of smart cities wherein smart buildings are expected to hit the mainstream. The building & construction sector is set to undergo a major overhaul over the forecast period, owing to significant advancements in technologies, novel technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), Wi-fi, and Zigbee are being integrated in modern building automation and control systems.

While the construction sector has conventionally emerged as ‘slow’ adopter of new innovations and technologies, building automation and control systems are expected to gain a considerable amount of popularity in the coming years. Advancements in cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, and connectivity technologies are expected to boost the growth of the global building automation and control system market during the assessment period. At present, a large number of small to medium-size residential as well as commercial buildings are adopting building automation and control systems worldwide– another factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of the building automation and control system market that is projected to surpass the market value of ~US$ 326 Mn by the end of 2027.

Technological advancements and innovations are expected to play a key role in shaping the growth of the building automation and control system market. Although cloud computing has remained an integral part of the consumer products sector, it is gradually making progress in the building automation and control system market. Front-end users’ interfaces are increasingly being moved to the cloud within the current market landscape and the trend is set to continue in the coming years. Cloud computing is likely to replace physical head-end computer systems that are typically used to access building automation and control systems in individual buildings with data hubs that transmit information to the cloud. The advent of the cloud computing technology is expected to provide facility operators access to building automation and control systems via a device that is connected to the Internet. The adoption of cloud computing in modern-day building automation and control systems is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, as it enables facility operators to maximize efficiency as far as operations of HVAC and lighting systems are concerned. Moreover, data collection and management offer participants of the building automation and control system market to leverage machine learning algorithms to conduct additional research.

