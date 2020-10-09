Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

Semiconductor wafer cleaning is required to remove particle and chemical contamination settled on the surface of the semiconductor. The cleaning process should be done in a manner to avoid any significant damage to the substrate later of the semiconductor.

Microelectronic cleaning plays a crucial role in the effective working of any electronic device. This, in turn, is expected to fuel semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period.

Growth in semiconductor industry, rising demand for smartphones and tablets, and inclination towards single-wafer processing are some of the major factors driving growth of the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market.

The global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market was valued US$ 4.75 bn in 2018. Owing to growth factors such as the ones mentioned above, this market’s revenue is anticipated to reach USD 7.28 bn by the end of 2027, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

The market is segmented into rotary wafer etching system and manual wet batch system, on the basis of equipment types. Rotary wafer etching systems accounted for the dominant share in terms of revenue in 2018, a factor attributed to the increasing application of wafer cleaning and processing equipment in manufacture of a growing array of smart gadgets such as smartphones and in-vehicle entertainment and guidance systems. The market is segmented on the basis of end users, into chemical contamination, metallic contamination, and particle contamination. Metallic and particle contamination processes were the dominant end users in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market for 2018.

The market can also be segmented by technology, among which etch cleaning technology was leading it in terms of revenue for 2018, followed by front side up cleaning technology. Rising advancement and technological development in the design and manufacture of semiconductor devices and a growing concern for adherence to production process standards is creating a higher demand for the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market.

Asia Pacific held the dominant share in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market for 2018, in terms of revenue. It is expected to maintain the leading position over coming years, followed by North America. Its lead is attributed to the growing production unit of semiconductor equipment. In addition, the growing need for portable consumer electronics devices and constantly evolving production quality standards are contributing to the development of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market. China dominated the market in terms of demand in 2018, within APAC, followed by Taiwan and Japan.

Modutek Corporation (The U.S.)

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Speedline Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Lam Research Corporation (The U.S.)

Falcon Process Systems (The U.S.)

ONBoard Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Cleaning Technologies Group (The U.S.)

AP&S International GmbH (Germany)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

