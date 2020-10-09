Collision Avoidance Sensor Market 2020 Dynamic Demand and Consumption By 2030

Drones with obstacle detection and collision avoidance sensors are becoming increasingly commonplace in consumer and professional sectors. Since the collision avoidance sensor market is highly fragmented with five leading industry players accounting for ~25% of the market stake, startups are increasing their efforts to develop drones with multiple direction obstacle avoidance sensors. For instance, DJI-a supplier of easy-to-fly drones and aerial photography systems, has gained expertise in the development of drones with multiple direction obstacle detection and collision avoidance technology.

Software algorithms and the SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology are some of the key drivers powering the collision avoidance sensor market. Companies are increasing their R&D activities to develop sensors with overlapping visual sensing in order to facilitate full obstacle detection. Novel collision avoidance sensors are being integrated with omnidirectional vision. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to develop drones that track people and subjects.

Leading automobile companies are always focused on introducing new and better ways to make driving safer. Hence, companies in the collision avoidance sensor market are teaming up with dedicated engineers and designers to develop technologically smart cars. For instance, leading automobile manufacturer Hyundai has integrated its Hyundai SmartSense™ in vehicles comprising cameras, sensors, and alarms that help occupants achieve improved driving.

Smart sensor systems possess advantageous attributes such as smart cruise control, lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning to keep a watchful eye on vehicle passengers and other road users. This explains why the revenue of lane departure warning system application segment is estimated for exponential growth in the collision avoidance sensor market. The global market is expected to reach ~US$ 12 Bn by 2027. Key drivers such as the introduction of side mirror cameras are generating value-grab opportunities for companies in the collision avoidance sensor market.

Apart from automotive and warehousing industries, companies in the collision avoidance sensor market are generating revenue streams in the aerospace & defense sector. As such, the market is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. However, real-time obstacle detection in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is challenged with several bottlenecks such as problems associated with flight control systems and the communication spectrum in UAVs.

Increased R&D activities in the field of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) has led to unprecedented growth of the collision avoidance sensor market. However, complete integration of manned-unmanned aviation is still at the nascent stage with limitations pertaining to sense-detect-and-avoid systems and unmanned aviation safety and reliability. Hence, companies are increasing their focus in real-time obstacle detection using monocular vision, which is also instrumental in innovations in collision avoidance sensors. Increasing emphasis on multi-rotor (quadrotor) UAVs is another key driver contributing to market growth. Collision avoidance sensors are playing a pivotal role in manned aviation collision avoidance frameworks, since these frameworks are fully developed and the technology standards continue to improve.

