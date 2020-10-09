Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2026

Global Food Safety Testing Industry

Latest Report on Food Safety Testing Market Global Analysis & 2024 Forecast Research Study

Food Safety Testing Market is predicted to be near US$ 7 Billion by the end of year 2024. When we discuss food safety it is a worldwide concern which encourages a wide range of zones of day by day life. During the time the effects, seriousness and kinds of foodborne sicknesses have changed are as yet differing crosswise over countries and communities.

Around the world, Foodborne diseases like non-typhoidal Salmonella are the public health concern in developed as well as developing countries. Apart from non-typhoidal Salmonella other diseases like typhoid fever, Cholera which is caused by pathogenic E.coli is more prominent and common disease in less developed nations. If we talk about developed nations the Campylobacter is an important pathogen.

Eeport titled “Food Safety Testing Market, Volume, Forecast & Global Analysis, By Contaminants (Pathogen [Salmonella, Listeria, E.Coli, Campylobacter, Others], GMO, Allergens, Agriculture Chemicals and Toxins), By Technology (Traditional Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics and Immunodiagnostics) By Regions (North America, Western Europe, Japan, China and Rest of World) & Companies (SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas SA (France), ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, TÜV Nord Group, AsureQuality Ltd, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)” This report studies the global food safety testing market and volume in-depth and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation – By Contamination Technology/Method and Regions

Pathogen Testing has the Highest Market Share in Food Safety Testing Market

In contamination food safety testing market is categorized into pathogen as (Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter, Others) Agricultural chemicals, Allergens, GMO, Toxins etc.

Immunodiagnostics will be a Prevailing Technology in Future

In Technology/Method food safety testing market is categorized into Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics and Traditional Microbiology.

North America and Western Europe Controls the Food Safety Market

In Regions Food Safety Testing Market is categorized into Western Europe, North America, China, Japan and Rest of World. Japan and China Contribution to Food Safety Testing Market is noteworthy.

This 161 page report with 108 Figures provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 3 different perspectives.

Global Food Safety Testing Market

Contaminants

• Regions

• Method/Technology

Global Food Safety Testing Volume

Contaminants

• Regions

• Method/Technology

Segmentation based by Contaminants

• Pathogen [Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter and Others]

• GMO

• Allergens

• Agriculture Chemicals

• Toxins

Segmentation based on Regions

• North America

• Western Europe

• Japan

• China

• Rest of the World

Segmentation based on Method / Technology Used

• Traditional Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Immunodiagnostics

Companies – Overview, Food Safety Portfolios, Merger/Acquisition, Financial Insights

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific

• Intertek Group plc (UK)

• Bureau Veritas SA (France)

• ALS Limited

• TÜV SÜD

• TÜV Nord Group

• AsureQuality Ltd

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Drivers and constraints

International Global Food Safety Testing Market is established with the significant contributions of the leading players. The report thus goes through various factors, including the market trends, pricing aspects, and market demand/supply for a greater understanding. It also analyses the growth factors, constraints, and scopes associated with the market for a greater understanding of the international Global Food Safety Testing Market.

Regional Analysis

The report analyses the competitive scenario of the international Global Food Safety Testing Market, including the strategies employed for generation of greater profit. It conducts regional analysis for the market that talks about the potential growth and future forecast in the concerned domain. In this context, it does market analysis of key domains like North America, South America, Asia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Growth rate in the mentioned above parts of the world have been analyzed upon taking various factors, ranging from current trends, market forecasts, etc., during the concerned period of 2026.

Modes of Research

This report for Global Food Safety Testing Market is the perfect compilation of both the qualitative, as the statistical assessments done by the experts of the industry, upon following Porter’s Five Force Model. Ongoing inputs provided by the experts of the industry, as well as the customers, do keep focus on crucial networks across the globe. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, including the micro and macroeconomic factors; it does analyze the market as per the segmentations done. In this context, the research can be divided into primary researches and secondary research. All these help in a greater understanding of the Global Food Safety Testing Market, including its strengths, scopes, challenges, risks, etc., associated. It can be significant for the business developers in terms of understanding the real scenario of the international Global Food Safety Testing Market at various levels; It brings clarity about the state of market upon providing state of updated company profile associated with the market. At the same time, it provides predictive analysis of the key players from a future perspective.

