Robotics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2026

Global Robotics Industry

Global Robotics Market is likely to cross US$ 130 Billion by the end of 2024. This report segmented the Global Robotics market in two categories

1) Industrial Robotics Market

2) Service Robotics Market

Market Overview

The latest Global Robotics Market report provides a quick overview of the industry with deep insight into key aspects. The overview provided brings clarity into the definition of products and services, in concurrence with associated applications of the same, at the end-user’s level. It also throws light into the analytic aspects of the technologies associated with production and management. The report provides a deep analysis of international Global Robotics Market, having its focus on fresh and foremost trends of the industry, including the competitor analysis and broader study taking the review period between 2020-2026.

Industrial robots are deployed in the manufacturing and production processes to perform varieties of industry related work. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing a job that is boring, secluded, or repetitive, including household chores. A new market research report published by Renub Research studies the comprehensive insight and in-depth analysis of the Global Robotics Market as title Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast by Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Defense, Agriculture, Logistics, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, Inspection, Underwater, Rescue and Security).

Global Robotics Market is also driven by big funding made by defense sector all around the globe to develop military drones for surveillance, unnamed aerial devices and, bombing and image capturing application. Nowadays, demand of robots has improved immensely as growing trends are heading for automation and constant pioneering technical advancements in industrial robotics and service robotics. By the end of projected time frame, the global service robotics will surpass and stand parallel to global industrial robotics market.

In 2017, Global Robotics Volume counted for more than 400,000 Units. In Industrial Robotics electrical & electronics segment is expected to capture close to half of the volume share by the end of projected time frame of 2024. The top three segments in Service Robotics sector are Defence Robotics, Medical Robotics, and Logistic Robotics. Global service robotics volumes will grow exponentially propelled by exceptional demand of mobile platform robots and logistic robots.

Key Players- Global Robotics Market

Instinctive Surgical is the leading player in global robotics Market market and its image “da vinci” is famous comprehensively. A portion of the other conspicuous players were iRobot, Yaskawa Electric Corporation,KUKA AG, Adept Technology, and Nachi– Fujikoshi.

Renub Research report titled “Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast By Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Defense, Agriculture, Logistics, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, Inspection, Underwater, Rescue and Security)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, Industrial Robotic Market and Service Robotics Market. This 155 page report with 101 Figures and 19 Tables analyses the global robotics market; volume & forecast, global industrial robotics market; volume & forecast by industry segment, global service robotics market; volume & forecast by categorised segment, driving factors and challenges for Robotics market.

Market Dynamics

The report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Robotics Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Robotics Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Robotics Market in between the forecasted period.

Global Robotics Market is categorizes into two part

Industrial Robotics Market

B. Service Robotics Market Industrial Robotics Market has been analyzed from two view points

Industrial Robotic Market (2010 – 2024)

• Industrial Robotic Volume (2010 – 2024)

Industry Robotics Segments Covered

Automotive Industry

2. Electrical & Electronics Industry

3. Metal Industry

4. Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry

5. Food Industry

6. Others

7. Unspecified Global Service Robotics Market has been analyzed from two view points

Service Robotic Market (2010 – 2024)

• Service Robotic Volume (2010 – 2024)

Service Robotics Segments Covered

Defense

2. Agriculture (Field)

3. Logistic

4. Medical

5. Construction

6. Mobile Platform

7. Inspection

8. Underwater

9. Rescue and Security

10. All others

Key Company Analysed

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

2. KUKA AG (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

3. Adept Technology (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

4. Nachi– Fujikoshi (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

5. iRobot (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

6. Intuitive Surgical (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

Some points from table of content:

Executive Summary

2. Global Robotics Market Analysis

2.1 Industrial Robotics Market & Forecast

2.2 Service Robotics Market & Forecast

3. Global Robotics Volume Analysis

3.1 Industrial Robotics Volume & Forecast

3.2 Service Robotics Volume & Forecast

4. Market Share – Global Robotics

4.1 Industrial vs. Service Robotics

4.2 Industrial Robotics

4.3 Service Robotics

4.4 Company Market Share & Forecast

5. Volume Share – Global Robotics

5.1 Industrial vs. Service Robotics

5.2 Industrial Robotics

5.3 Service Robotics

6. Industrial Robotics Market – Segments Analysis Globally (2010 – 2024)

6.1 Automotive Industry (2010 – 2024)

6.2 Electrical & Electronics Industry (2010 – 2024)

6.3 Metal Industry (2010 – 2024)

6.4 Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry (2010 – 2024)

6.5 Food Industry (2010 – 2024)

6.6 Others (2010 – 2024)

6.7 Unspecified (2010 – 2024)

7. Industrial Robotics Volume – Segments Analysis Globally (2010 – 2024)

7.1 Automotive Industry & Forecast

7.2 Electrical & Electronics Industry & Forecast

7.3 Metal Industry & Forecast

7.4 Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry & Forecast

7.5 Food Industry & Forecast

7.6 Others & Forecast

7.7 Unspecified & Forecast

Continued…….

