Global Huber Needle Market To Be Driven By The Rising Health Awareness In North America In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Huber Needle Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global huber needle market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6%

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 60 Million

The steady increase in the occurrence of the cases of chronic diseases, especially cancers, is a major driver for the huber needle market. This is attributed to the increase in the need for chemotherapy treatment, as well as for blood and saline transfusion. The huber needle specialises in these processes and is, thus, expected to become increasingly common in hospitals, oncology centres, and clinics worldwide. Huber needles are finding use in the treatment of hepatitis and HIV as well, and this is predicted to cause a surge in demand for huber needles during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A huber needle is a specially-designed medical device used in cancer treatment and for blood and saline fluid transfusions. It is a long, curved, hollow needle with a beveled tip, typically attached to a catheter line. It is designed to pierce skin and implant ports in a non-disruptive manner and can be used in place for several days, as per requirement.

The types of the huber needle market are:

• Straight

• Curved

Huber needle finds applications in:

• Dialysis

• Blood Transfusions

• IV Cancer Treatment

• Lap-Band Adjustments

• Home Parental Nutrition

• Others

The end-uses of the huber needle market include:

• Hospitals

• Oncology Centres

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

The major regions of the huber needle industry are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising number of patients with chronic diseases in North America, the leading regional market, is expected to be a significant factor in the growth of the huber needle industry. A key producer of huber needles, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), is increasing its product range of huber needles. This is accompanied by increased R&D activities focused on improving ease-of-use and patient comfort. This is an indicator of the rising demand for huber needles in the market. New innovations also include lubricated huber needles, and these recent developments are expected to be a key driver in the growth of the global huber needle market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), NIPRO Corporation (TYO: 8086), B. Braun Medical Inc., and Smiths Medical Group Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

–

