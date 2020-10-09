Global Precipitated And Hydrated Silica Market To Be Driven By The Asia Pacific Rubber Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global precipitated and hydrated silica market, assessing the market based on its applications, segments, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 1.6 billion (Global Precipitated Silica Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6% (Global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica Market)

A significant driver for the precipitated silica market has been the growth of the rubber industry, especially in the Asia Pacific. The production of high-performance tyres is one of the chief end-uses of precipitated silica and, thus, the rubber industry is expected to continue to be a significant factor in the growth of the industry.

The primary application of hydrated silica is as a thickening and whitening agent in the production of toothpaste. Thus, the growth of the oral care market has been a major driver of the global hydrated silica industry. The recent surge in the FMCG sector is expected to boost the growth of the combined precipitated and hydrated silica market due to their applications in the oral care, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Precipitated silica is a white, powdery substance. It is commonly obtained via the precipitation reaction of a silicate salt solution. The precipitate obtained from this reaction is separated via filtration and dried to an amorphous, powder form, which is the final product. Hydrated silica, however, retains some of its moisture. It is a gel-like substance.

Based on segments, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Precipitated Silica

• Hydrated Silica

Precipitated and hydrated silica have the following applications:

• Anti-Caking Agent

• Thickening Agent

• Absorbent

• Others

The global market can be broken down based on end use as:

• Agrochemical

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care and Cosmetic

• Oral Care

• Rubber

• Others

The Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of precipitated silica. The other major regions of the precipitated and hydrated silica market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The recent growth in the pharmaceuticals industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the precipitated and hydrated silica market due to their use in the formulation of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. In February 2020, PPG Industries Inc, one of the leading producers of precipitated and hydrated silica, signed on KRAHN Chemie Benelux as a new silica distributor for their range of synthetic amorphous precipitated silica products in Italy, Poland, and France. This is seen as an indicator of the increased demand for precipitated silica in Europe. Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS: EVKIF), another key player in the precipitated and hydrated silica market, began its plan to increase the production capacity of its precipitated silica units by an additional 40,000 tons in 2018. This was done in order to keep up with the growing market for precipitated silica in Europe.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), Evonik Industries A.G. (ETR: EVK), Alban Muller (Alban Muller), Oriental Silicas Corporation, and Solvay Group (EBR: SOLB), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

