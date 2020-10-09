Ship Repair And Maintenance Services Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook 2020 to 2026

Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Hanjin Heavy Industries

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Damen Shipyards Group

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Swissco Holdings Limited

Egyptian Ship Repair & Building Company

Desan Shipyard

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

United Shipbuilding Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Market segment by Application, split into

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

