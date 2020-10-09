Infertility Treatment Market Growth Development and Challenges with Forecast 2025

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Overview

The growing awareness and other factors such as the increasing public-private investment in the healthcare industry have created an environment conducive to the growth of the global infertility treatment market. Infertility is defined as the biological incapability of a person to contribute to conception. In the last few years, the rate of infertility has exponentially risen, resulting in high demand for infertility treatments. Delayed pregnancy, changing lifestyle, and the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders are among the most common factors bolstering infertility cases across the world. In female, ovulation problems could lead to infertility. Male infertility in most cases associated with deficiency in semen or semen quality. While establishing a particular cause of infertility is difficult, effective treatments are available to cure the same.

The global market for infertility treatment has been expanding on account of rising awareness quotient of the masses across the globe. Infertility is the inability of a person to contribute towards the conception of an offspring; in men it is usually related to the inability to produce enough sperms while a range of reasons including ovulary disorders can result in infertility in women. The taboos around getting treatments for infertility have been broken, and this has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the fraternity of medical sciences has been tirelessly informing and educating people about infertility and its potential cures. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for infertility treatments has been escalating over the past decade. It is anticipated that the willingness of both men and women to go to GPs and specialists to discuss their condition would porve to be a boon for the global infertility market.

Lifestyle changes and improper care of the fetus have been the primary reasons behind the occurrence of infertility in women. As the number of women who are infertile increases, the demand within the global market for infertility treatment is expected to rise. Obesity and diabetes are also amongst the key reasons behind infertility in women. Amongst the far-fetched contributors to infertility are excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, late pregnancy, and stress. Despite the growth of the global market for infertility treatment, the chances of remaining infertile even after undergoing treatments has discouraged a number of patients. Nevertheless, the constant research by the medical fraternity is expected to result in new breakthroughs in the field of infertility treatment.

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Key Trends

Changing lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, and environmental effects are some of the common causes leading to infertility in both men and women. According to the WHO, nearly 1.9 million people worldwide are diagnosed as obese, and nearly 600 million people are identified as overweight. Besides this, the soaring levels of stress at workplace is attributable to the increasing cases of infertility worldwide. As a result of stress, the rising consumption of alcohol and drugs is noted which aggravates the concern further.

However, treatment failures may emotionally stress patients. This has emerged as a key limitation for the market. A person diagnosed with infertility already undergoes immense stress, treatment failure in a few cases may aggravate stress level in patients compelling him or her to discontinue the treatment. Furthermore, high cost and social taboos associated with infertility treatments are key challenges faced by the market players. A considerably large share of men especially across emerging nations are embarrassed to accept infertility and often are in denial. This, besides ignorance is hampering the market’s growth trajectory to an extent.

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Market Potential

The rising awareness among people has helped the global infertility treatment market gain considerable pace. Besides this, investment in research and development has increased considerably creating lucrative market prospects. Also technological innovations offer attractive opportunities to the infertility treatment market. In one of the latest studies a female mouse was able to conceive and give birth to a healthy offspring with a synthetic ovarycreated using a 3D printer. Researchers have touted the study as a breakthrough, which can lead to successful infertility treatment in women suffering from cancer.

Alexander Rutz, one of the lead authors in the study said that the implanted synthetic ovaries are called “biosynthetic organs” as they contain both non-living material (gelatin) and living material (ovarian cells). The biosynthetic ovary was implanted in the same location where the ovary was removed from. This allowed the animal to experience its natural ovulation cycle.

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America command the leading position in the global infertility treatment market, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The region’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and inclination toward adopting latest technology have helped it gain dominance in the market. Besides this, Asia Pacific is projected to showcase lucrative to the infertility treatment market in the coming years. The rising spending in the healthcare industry and initiatives by government to spread awareness have enabled growth in the Asia Pacific infertility treatment market.

Global Infertility Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global infertility treatment market is expected to witness intense competition. The rising demand for generic and Ayurveda infertility treatments poses threat as well. Despite the cut-throat competition, companies such as Hamilton Throne Ltd. (U.S.), Labotect GmbH, Zander scientific Inc., Microtech IVF s.r.o., INVO Bioscience, and SoMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH among others have managed establishing a strong foothold in the global infertility treatment market.

