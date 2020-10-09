Global and China HVAC Air Ducts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China HVAC Air Ducts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China HVAC Air Ducts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is one of the most energy-intensive systems in commercial and residential buildings. Air ducts are conduits or passages used in HVAC to distribute and ventilate air. Supply air, return air, and exhaust air are the needed airflows in an HVAC system that flow through HVAC air ducts. Ducts commonly also deliver ventilation air along with the supply air. As such, air ducts are one method of ensuring acceptable IAQ as well as thermal comfort.

The growth of the construction industry plays a significant role in boosting the global HVAC air ducts market. New constructions in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have increased the demand for HVAC systems, cumulating into demand for HVAC air ducts. Innovations in building design and the increased focus on energy efficiency in buildings have created an opportunity for HVAC air duct manufacturers to expand their foothold in the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China HVAC Air Ducts Market

This report focuses on global and China HVAC Air Ducts QYR Global and China market.

The global HVAC Air Ducts market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global HVAC Air Ducts Scope and Market Size

HVAC Air Ducts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Air Ducts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Air Ducts market is segmented into

Sheet Metal Ducts

Flexible Non-Metallic Ducts

Fiberglass Ducts

Segment by Application, the HVAC Air Ducts market is segmented into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Air Ducts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Air Ducts market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Air Ducts Market Share Analysis

HVAC Air Ducts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Air Ducts business, the date to enter into the HVAC Air Ducts market, HVAC Air Ducts product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

CMS Global

DuctSox

Lindab

Airmake Cooling Systems

Airtrace Sheet Metal

ALAN Manufacturing

Ductmann Spiral Tube and Fittings

Imperial Manufacturing

KAD Air Conditioning

Naudens

