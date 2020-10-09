Global and United States HVAC Rental Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States HVAC Rental Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States HVAC Rental Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and air conditioning spaces such as commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. End-users opt for HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements.

The food and beverages industry highly focus on ensuring uninterrupted production process and food safety. In addition, the quality of food produced directly depends on the quality of air within the facility. This compels foodservice outlets to rely on HVAC equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels, humidity, and permissible level of contamination. Consequently, the adoption of HVAC rental equipment is gaining prominence as an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures. Technavio’s market research report identifies the rising demand for HVAC rental equipment from the food and beverages industry to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global HVAC rental equipment market till 2023.

This report focuses on global and United States HVAC Rental Equipment QYR Global and United States market.

The global HVAC Rental Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 3011 million by 2026, from US$ 2336.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

HVAC Rental Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Rental Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Rental Equipment market is segmented into

Heating

Ventilation

Air Conditioning

Segment by Application, the HVAC Rental Equipment market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Rental Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Rental Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

HVAC Rental Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Rental Equipment business, the date to enter into the HVAC Rental Equipment market, HVAC Rental Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Aggreko

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

United Rentals

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

