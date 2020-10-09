Global and United States Hydraulic Breakers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Hydraulic Breakers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Hydraulic Breakers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydraulic breakers are a type of mining drills that are used to break hard surfaces and big rocks. They are extensively used in the mining and construction industry.

River sand is used extensively in infrastructure projects due to their strong adhesive properties. The extraction of river sand is negatively impacting the environment and the wildlife. Governments across the globe are taking the substantial initiative to stop sand extraction and this is leading to the increasing adoption artificial sand. Technavio’s market research analysts have identified the increasing demand for artificial sand as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the hydraulic breakers market in the coming years. Artificial sand is produced by crushing granite or basalt rocks with the help of crushing equipment. The rocks do not fit the crushing machine due to its large size and hence hydraulic hammer is used to break large rocks into smaller rocks. The demand for crushing equipment are increasing and hence it is expected that the demand for hydraulic breakers will also increase during the forecast period.

The global Hydraulic Breakers market size is projected to reach US$ 2016.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1659.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Hydraulic Breakers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Breakers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydraulic Breakers market is segmented into

Small and Medium Range

Large Range

Segment by Application, the Hydraulic Breakers market is segmented into

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hydraulic Breakers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hydraulic Breakers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Breakers Market Share Analysis

Hydraulic Breakers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hydraulic Breakers business, the date to enter into the Hydraulic Breakers market, Hydraulic Breakers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Sandvik

…

