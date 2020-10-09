Sales in the Smart Logistics Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

“
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Smart Logistics market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Smart Logistics market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Smart Logistics market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Smart Logistics market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Smart Logistics market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Smart Logistics market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24457
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Smart Logistics market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Smart Logistics market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Smart Logistics market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Smart Logistics Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24457
Global Smart Logistics Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Smart Logistics market. Key companies listed in the report are:
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the smart logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Arkessa, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Orbcomm Inc., among others.
Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Smart Logistics solutions) are focusing on expanding their presence in the market by collaborating with various tier-1 companies. For instance, in May 2018, AT&T partnered with Honeywell International Inc., for delivering Internet of Things (IoT) technology to aircraft and freight solutions in countries across the globe, especially in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Smart Logistics Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the smart logistics market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart logistics market during the forecast period, owing to maximum adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data etc., required for enabling a connected environment and smart logistics, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart logistics market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing economic growth, internet penetration, and demand for advanced smart and connected devices. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global smart logistics market during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Smart Logistics Market segments
- Global Smart Logistics Market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Smart Logistics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Smart Logistics Market
- Smart Logistics Technology
- Value Chain of Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Smart Logistics market includes
- North America Smart Logistics Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Smart Logistics Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Smart Logistics Market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Smart Logistics Market
- China Smart Logistics Market
- Middle East and Africa Smart Logistics Market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Global Smart Logistics Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/24457
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Smart Logistics Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Smart Logistics Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Smart Logistics Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Smart Logistics Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Smart Logistics Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
“