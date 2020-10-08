Global and Japan Aircraft Exhaust Units Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Aircraft Exhaust Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Aircraft Exhaust Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aircraft exhaust device refers to the device installed in the turbine exhaust cylinder to exhaust the exhaust gas and have the function of cooling and silencing.

The exhaust device of an engine is a component of a turbine or afterburner. The composition and structure of the exhaust device depend on the type and use of the engine and aircraft. The exhaust device includes tail nozzle, reverse thrust device, silencer and so on. The nozzle is an essential part of the engine, and other exhaust devices are designed to meet the special needs of the engine and aircraft.

Segment by Type, the Aircraft Exhaust Units market is segmented into

Engine Exhaust System

APU Exhaust System

Segment by Application, the Aircraft Exhaust Units market is segmented into

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aircraft Exhaust Units market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aircraft Exhaust Units market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

GKN Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace

Triumph Group

Ducommun

Nordam

Nexcelle

Northrop Grumman

Esterline Technologies

Franke Industrie

Senior Aerospace

Doncasters

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Sky Dynamics Corporation

Industria De Turbo Propulsores

Exotic Metals

