Impact of COVID-19 on Zein Protein Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Global Zein Protein Market: Overview

Demand for natural and plant-based products is growing worldwide. And, this factor is creating attractive growth opportunities for zein protein market players. Transparency Market Research states that a steady growth rate would be recorded over the period 2019 to 2027. Substantial opportunities will emerge helping proactive players in gaining a larger share of revenue generated. Industries that are generating notable demand for zein protein are food and beverages and pharmaceuticals to name a few. The other domain where this plant-based protein is witnessing growing demand is cosmetics. A number of positive trends and drivers are also helping the market grow substantially. These will lead to improvement in market worth by a notable value over the stated forecast period.

Global Zein Protein Market: Competitors Landscape

The global zein protein market is set to witness increase in competition and in degree of fragmentation in its vendor landscape over the forecast period. Multiple notable developments will emerge as a result of measures taken by players to manage competition and increase in demand in the market. Top players in the market include the following names:

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Zein Products

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Penta International

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Glanbia Plc.

DowDuPont

Ingredion Inc.

AGT Food Ingredients

It is significant to note here that diverse growth strategies are used to make sure growth is achieved. These often fall across multiple points on the spectrum of organic and inorganic. A number of strategies that players deploy are research and development, key alliances, and product development.

Global Zein Protein Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Over the stated period of market assessment in the report prepared by Transparency Market Research, it is noted that numerous growth factors are responsible for pushing the market on a higher, more robust growth trajectory. To gain a glimpse inside trends and drivers of growth in the global zein protein market, read below:

World over, demand for plant-based products is growing as trends such as vegetarianism and veganism catch on with a vast majority of people, even in nations such United States of America and Europe, which have been traditionally meat eating nations. This is contributing immensely to growth in the global zein protein market.

Recognition of the product as a coating agent is leading to growth in demand, particularly over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical companies are opting for it in a big way. Besides, it is also being used as a food agent. One of the factors that go in its favor is that it provides a coating against microbial. Others include its glossy look, and hydrophobic grease-proof properties.

Global Zein Protein Market: Regional Analysis

Over the forecast period, analysts claim that Europe will generate new and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of zein protein owing to higher awareness and growing demand. It is significant to note here that players in this region are trying to streamline distribution in developing regions of the world in order to tap into the opportunities that are set to arise here. Additionally, it is worth noting here that as the product is recognized for being a coating agent, players in the European region will be quick to make the most of the situation. Besides, as people opt for all natural products, demand for this protein would only see further growth.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions