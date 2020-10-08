Global and Japan Concrete Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Concrete Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Concrete Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A concrete pump is a machine used to convey liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump works by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.

Concrete pump is particularly important in revolutionizing the construction of large high-rise buildings and structures. The placement of concrete in inaccessible areas has necessitated the use of pumps in the current construction process. Especially with the growth of ready-mixed concrete across the world, the need for pumping has increased manifold. While the ease of pumping depends on the type of pump available, the distance over which the concrete is to be pumped and the properties of the concrete, along with a number of finer aspects can affect the operation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Concrete Pumps Market

The global Concrete Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ 4027.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3295.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Concrete Pumps Scope and Market Size

Concrete Pumps market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Concrete Pumps market is segmented into

Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

Stationary Concrete Pumps

Specialized Concrete Pumps

Segment by Application, the Concrete Pumps market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Concrete Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Concrete Pumps market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Pumps Market Share Analysis

Concrete Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Concrete Pumps business, the date to enter into the Concrete Pumps market, Concrete Pumps product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Apollo Inffratech

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP

Putzmeister

Schwing Stetter

